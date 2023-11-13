Frank Reich knows no matter the details, offense needs to improve

Reich said last week he was less worried about the stats than playing "winning football." But he knows they need to improve because the competition is tougher this week.

The Cowboys are second in the league in scoring (29.9), fourth in yards (379.1), and are coming off a 49-point outburst last night against the Giants.

"I would think if you talk to most of the players, they might not admit it, but when you're going up against a hot team, guys know it's an opportunity," Reich said. "Things have not been going well for us as a team. So, it's an opportunity. It's a great opportunity to go up and prove that we're a good football team. You know, we beat one good football team, but we need to beat another good football team. So we'll all get ready to play a good one this week.

"This team (the Cowboys) is hot. They have a lot of firepower on offense. They have some big-time playmakers on defense. You know, they're good in all three phases. They're a well-coached team, and they've got a lot of firepower. So, it's a great challenge for us, and I think our coaching staff and our players are excited for that."

— The Panthers won't put out an injury report until Wednesday, but Reich said the reports on several players were positive.