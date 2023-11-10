Friday Brew: Taking a wide view of the offense

— Reich admitted he would have rather let quarterback Bryce Young take a shot late on a fourth-and-10 rather than let Eddy Piñeiro attempt a 59-yard field goal in a place where the conditions are suboptimal at best.

But he said he did so after consulting with the team's analytics staff and playing the percentages, even though they were 3-of-3 on fourth-down conversions earlier in the game.

"I do feel like, in retrospect, even if I did confirm that the percentages are what they are," he said. "I mean, an outdoor 59-yard field goal is in the 40 percent, 40-ish percentiles. A fourth-and-10 conversion over the last lot of years is about 27 percent. So clearly, the odds are in favor of kicking the field goal.

"But, you know, give Bryce that moment. In hindsight, the reason is that there was still time enough left on the clock that even if we got the conversion, we still had time to drive down and score. So it's easy to second-guess yourself. I wish I'd gone the other way. I considered all the options. I went with the statistical play. . . . So I probably wish we'd gone for it on fourth-and-10 even though it's a low percentage."