Stats and Superlatives: Panthers fall to the Bears in Chicago

PLAYER STATS
- Wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette returned a punt for 79 yards for the opening score of the game. The 79-yard return is tied for the third-longest punt return for a touchdown in franchise history.
- It is also the fifth punt return touchdown of the 2023 season and the third-longest punt return touchdown behind Los Angeles Chargers WR Derius Davis (87 yards) and Cincinnati Bengals WR Charlie Jones (81 yards).
- Smith-Marsette became the seventh Panthers player to return a punt for a touchdown. It was also the 10th punt return for a touchdown in franchise history and the first since Kaelin Clay against the Jets in Week 12 of the 2017 season.
- Hauling in six catches, wide receiver Adam Thielen became the fifth undrafted free agent in NFL history to record 600-or-more catches.
- With his 10 tackles tonight (second most in a game in his career), defensive tackle Derrick Brown has surpassed Sean Gilbert for eighth-most total tackles by a defensive lineman in Panthers history, now totaling 191. He is now seven tackles away from surpassing Mario Addison (197) for seventh place. His nine solo tackles tonight set a career high.
- Quarterback Bryce Young has completed 20 or more passes in eight-consecutive games played to start his career. He trails Chargers QB Justin Herbert (15) for most consecutive 20-completion games to start a career by a rookie in NFL history.
- Young completed a 45-yard pass to wideout Mike Strachan in the first quarter and now has three-straight games of a completion of 40+ yards after not having one the previous five games.
- In his first-career start, outside linebacker Amaré Barno tallied a career high five tackles.
