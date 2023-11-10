Rapid Reactions: Offense falters, Panthers fall in Chicago

Nov 09, 2023 at 11:11 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
RapidReactions_Thumbnail (9)

CHICAGO — There's no way to say it other than to say it.

On another night in which the defense played well enough to win a game, the Panthers didn't do enough when they had the ball, and they lost another one in which they had a chance late, 16-13 to the Bears to fall to 1-8.

When Eddy Piñeiro's 59-yard prayer of a field goal missed, it underscored what was a dreadful night for the Panthers offense.

The Panthers managed just a season-low 213 yards, wasting a night when their second win of the year was within their grasp. 

They had chances, improbably so, including when they rescued a field goal in the fourth quarter from a first-and-30 situation.

But when it was time to make a play with the ball, they couldn't.

Rookie quarterback Bryce Young was 21-of-38 for 185 yards, and 45 of those came in one first-quarter chunk. 

And that's going to leave a mark, a week after he threw three interceptions in a loss to the Colts.

— Punt returner Ihmir Smith-Marsette got them on the board first with a 79-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

It was their first since Kaelin Clay's in 2017, and the kind of big play they needed in the worst way.

Smith-Marsette's previous long return was a 24-yarder last week against the Colts, and he was averaging 6.8 per return entering the game.

Mike Strachan was elevated from the practice squad because of the elbow injury that kept DJ Chark Jr. out this week, but he made a case for more play time regardless of the personnel.

Strahan caught a 45-yard dart from Young in the first quarter, setting up a field goal.

It was the longest reception of his career, which wasn't hard to pull off. He caught five passes for 85 yards in two years with the Colts before signing with the Panthers practice squad this year.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pounder, originally a seventh-rounder by the Colts out of Charleston (West Virginia's, not South Carolina's), has impressed with some strong practices of late and will likely earn more time.

Panthers at Bears | Game Action Gallery | November 9, 2023

View all the action from the Panthers' game against the Chicago Bears in Week 10 of the regular season.

231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-113
1 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-108
2 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-134
3 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-107
4 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-104
5 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-117
6 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-120
7 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-124
8 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-149
9 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-143
10 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-148
11 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-147
12 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-159
13 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-156
14 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-163
15 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-167
16 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-161
17 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-158
18 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-155
19 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-154
20 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-178
21 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-181
22 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-175
23 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-182
24 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-180
25 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-185
26 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-190
27 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-192
28 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-193
29 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-201
30 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-199
31 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-210
32 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-200
33 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-202
34 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-209
35 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-207
36 / 63
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-203
37 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-204
38 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-285
39 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-327
40 / 63
Carolina Panthers
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-325
41 / 63
Carolina Panthers
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-300
42 / 63
Carolina Panthers
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-302
43 / 63
Carolina Panthers
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-323
44 / 63
Carolina Panthers
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-289
45 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-272
46 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-264
47 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-283
48 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-295
49 / 63
Carolina Panthers
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-312
50 / 63
Carolina Panthers
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-316
51 / 63
Carolina Panthers
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-318
52 / 63
Carolina Panthers
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-321
53 / 63
Carolina Panthers
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-279
54 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-307
55 / 63
Carolina Panthers
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-330
56 / 63
Carolina Panthers
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-269
57 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-271
58 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-329
59 / 63
Carolina Panthers
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-313
60 / 63
Carolina Panthers
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-292
61 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-303
62 / 63
Carolina Panthers
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-320
63 / 63
Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Inactives: Injuries dominate the list on Thursday night

The Panthers had ruled four players out with injuries before leaving Charlotte, so the list of six was much easier to put together.
news

Marquis Haynes activated in time for Bears game

The veteran outside linebacker adds some depth at a position they certainly need it, with Brian Burns still in the concussion protocol.
news

Five things to watch at Chicago: On the road in primetime 

Here are five things to watch for as the Panthers travel to play the Bears on Thursday Night Football in Week 10. 
news

Panthers release tackle David Sharpe

They created a roster spot they could use Thursday by releasing the backup tackle, who had played in two games.
news

Week 10 Wednesday Injury Report: Four out, DJ Chark doubtful

The Panthers enter their short-week game against the Bears short-handed, and wide receiver DJ Chark could miss the game as well.
news

Panthers in the power rankings before Week 10 at Chicago

See where national media outlets rank the Panthers ahead of Week 10 against the Bears.
news

Know Your Foe: Chicago Bears

The Panthers travel to face the Bears on Thursday. Here's what to know about them.
news

Notebook: Ejiro Evero talks defensive depth amid injuries 

The Panthers' defensive coordinator discussed the development of the team's younger players, plus other notes from Tuesday's press conferences. 
news

Week 10 Game Preview: Panthers at Bears

Here are the facts and figures you need to know before the Panthers travel to Chicago this Thursday.
news

How to watch, listen and live stream: Carolina at Chicago in Week 10

The Panthers game against the Bears will air on Prime Video at 8:15 p.m. EST
news

Week 10 Tuesday Injury Report: No change on short week

The Panthers had a projected report Tuesday based on estimated levels of participation in their walk-through during a short week before Chicago. 
Advertising