Rapid Reactions: Offense falters, Panthers fall in Chicago

CHICAGO — There's no way to say it other than to say it.

On another night in which the defense played well enough to win a game, the Panthers didn't do enough when they had the ball, and they lost another one in which they had a chance late, 16-13 to the Bears to fall to 1-8.

When Eddy Piñeiro's 59-yard prayer of a field goal missed, it underscored what was a dreadful night for the Panthers offense.

The Panthers managed just a season-low 213 yards, wasting a night when their second win of the year was within their grasp.

They had chances, improbably so, including when they rescued a field goal in the fourth quarter from a first-and-30 situation.

But when it was time to make a play with the ball, they couldn't.

Rookie quarterback Bryce Young was 21-of-38 for 185 yards, and 45 of those came in one first-quarter chunk.