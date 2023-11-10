Ihmir Smith-Marsette provides a highlight with punt return touchdown

"That's something the coaches got to work out. I don't really play offense at all ... I hope it works out like that and I get to show my talents on offense moving forward," Smith-Marsette said. "That's something bigger than me. I've got no control over that. What [coaches] decide to do is what they decide to do. I'm just waiting for my opportunities."

The returned punt for Smith-Marsette is a positive moment in the third-year wideout's budding career. Smith-Marsette, a former Bear receiver, was released by the team in October of 2022 following a 29-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings due to a fumble on special teams.