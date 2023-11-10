Bryce Young shared his "emotion" after "embarrassing" loss

At 1-8, time is fading to figure things out. Not for any kind of postseason considerations – you have to win more than one game to even talk about that. For the overall development of Young as a quarterback.

Panthers head coach Frank Reich said he wasn't worried about Young's confidence, not from a big-picture perspective.

"No, I'm not worried about Bryce's confidence," Reich said. "I think he's mentally tougher than a lot of rookie quarterbacks. I mean, for a rookie quarterback, considering the start we've had, I don't think I see any retreat in him. I don't. I see aggressiveness. I see resolve. I see determination, and I feel like he's taking ownership of it and he's taking probably more ownership of it than he should.

"Because it's a group effort, but the quarterback and head coach are always going to be at the center. That's just the way it is. And so it's just a credit to him for taking responsibility for the whole offense. When, in fact, it's not just him.

"Can he be better? Sure. Can I be better? Absolutely. Can we all be better on offense, 100 percent, for sure."

Because there's a belief in him in that locker room, because of the way he's come in here, there's a defense of him. But they also know this was the worst of the lot, and it's hard to see the answers right now.

Veteran guard Austin Corbett has seen things. He was drafted by the Browns, and got traded to the Rams and won a Super Bowl before coming here. So he knows what can happen when things get sideways and how they can be fixed. And he was firm when asked if he was worried about this taking a long-term toll on Young.

"No, absolutely not," Corbett said. "He's the type of guy that's not going to let that happen either. Every moment in the NFL you're going to learn from, you're going to be able to build off, and you're not going to let that affect you down the road. It means too much to him.