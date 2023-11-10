Snap Counts: Week 10 at Chicago

Nov 10, 2023 at 09:25 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
SnapCounts_Thumbnail (9)

CHICAGO — View the snap counts and playtime percentages for the Panthers against the Bears in Week 10 of the regular season.

Table inside Article
Player Offensive snaps Special teams snaps
Austin Corbett 60 (100%) 4 (14%)
Calvin Throckmorton 60 (100%) 4 (14%)
Ikem Ekwonu 60 (100%) 4 (14%)
Taylor Moton 60 (100%) 4 (14%)
Adam Thielen 60 (100%)
Bradley Bozeman 60 (100%)
Bryce Young 60 (100%)
Jonathan Mingo 59 (98%)
Terrace Marshall Jr. 47 (78%) 5 (18%)
Hayden Hurst 33 (55%) 10 (36%)
Chuba Hubbard 30 (50%) 6 (21%)
Tommy Tremble 27 (45%) 15 (54%)
Miles Sanders 23 (38%)
Mike Strachan 13 (22%)
Raheem Blackshear 7 (12%) 13 (46%)
Ihmir Smith-Marsette 1 (2%) 13 (46%)
  • The Panthers keep trying to come up with answers on offense, but they have a consistent group of people they're looking to at this point. Seven of the 11 offensive starters played every snap (all the linemen, plus Adam Thielen and Bryce Young), and wideout Jonathan Mingo played all but one.
  • Tight end Hayden Hurst (55 percent) got the bulk of the work at his position Thursday, while Chuba Hubbard played half the snaps at running back (30 snaps) while Miles Sanders had slightly fewer (23).
  • Wide receiver Mike Strachan was elevated from the practice squad, played 13 snaps, and made the most of them, with a 45-yard reception that represented nearly a quarter of the total passing game (185 yards).
Table inside Article
Player Defensive snaps Special teams snaps
Dicaprio Bootle 72 (100%) 10 (36%)
Frankie Luvu 72 (100%) 5 (18%)
Donte Jackson 72 (100%)
Vonn Bell 72 (100%)
Xavier Woods 72 (100%)
Derrick Brown 65 (90%) 5 (18%)
Amare Barno 54 (75%) 9 (32%)
DJ Johnson 41 (57%) 4 (14%)
Troy Hill 36 (50%) 4 (14%)
DeShawn Williams 34 (47%) 1 (4%)
Shy Tuttle 33 (46%) 5 (18%)
Deion Jones 33 (46%)
Eku Leota 32 (44%) 14 (50%)
LaBryan Ray 29 (40%)
Kamu Grugier-Hill 22 (31%) 18 (64%)
Nick Thurman 19 (26%) 4 (14%)
Jammie Robinson 17 (24%) 20 (71%)
Marquis Haynes 17 (24%) 3 (11%)
  • The list of ironmen on defense continues to grow, partially because they have no choice. Five players played every snap on defense, including linebacker Frankie Luvu, cornerbacks Dicaprio Bootle and Donte Jackson, and safeties Vonn Bell and Xavier Woods, playing together for the first time since Week 3.
  • Defensive tackle Derrick Brown continues to have an exceptional individual season and a busy one. He played 65 of the 72 snaps (90 percent), and had 10 tackles, two tackles for loss, and two quarterback hits).
  • Outside linebacker Marquis Haynes Sr., playing his first game of the season after a back problem that landed him on IR, played 17 snaps (24 percent). He'll likely be on a pitch count for a bit.
Table inside Article
Player Special teams snaps
Sam Franklin 24 (86%)
Matthias Farley 19 (68%)
Jordan Matthews 19 (68%)
D'Shawn Jamison 16 (57%)
Johnny Hekker 10 (36%)
JJ Jansen 10 (36%)
Eddy Piñeiro 8 (29%)
David Long Jr. 6 (21%)
Cade Mays 4 (14%)
Chandler Zavala 4 (14%)
Ricky Lee 4 (14%)
Alex Cook 4 (14%)
  • Sam Franklin Jr. was back to doing what he does best: running down kicks and making a nuisance of himself to opponents. With the starters back at safety, he was able to play 24 snaps (86 percent) in the kicking game.
  • Veteran tight end Jordan Matthews played 19 snaps of special teams. It was his first action in years after overcoming a torn ACL last August. He played two games for the 49ers in 2020 and one in 2021 after converting from receiver to tight end.

Panthers at Bears | Game Action Gallery | November 9, 2023

View all the action from the Panthers' game against the Chicago Bears in Week 10 of the regular season.

231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-113
1 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-108
2 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-134
3 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-107
4 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-104
5 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-117
6 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-120
7 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-124
8 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-149
9 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-143
10 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-148
11 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-147
12 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-159
13 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-156
14 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-163
15 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-167
16 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-161
17 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-158
18 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-155
19 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-154
20 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-178
21 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-181
22 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-175
23 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-182
24 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-180
25 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-185
26 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-190
27 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-192
28 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-193
29 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-201
30 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-199
31 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-210
32 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-200
33 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-202
34 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-209
35 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-207
36 / 63
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-203
37 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-204
38 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-285
39 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-327
40 / 63
Carolina Panthers
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-325
41 / 63
Carolina Panthers
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-300
42 / 63
Carolina Panthers
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-302
43 / 63
Carolina Panthers
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-323
44 / 63
Carolina Panthers
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-289
45 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-272
46 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-264
47 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-283
48 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-295
49 / 63
Carolina Panthers
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-312
50 / 63
Carolina Panthers
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-316
51 / 63
Carolina Panthers
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-318
52 / 63
Carolina Panthers
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-321
53 / 63
Carolina Panthers
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-279
54 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-307
55 / 63
Carolina Panthers
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-330
56 / 63
Carolina Panthers
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-269
57 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-271
58 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-329
59 / 63
Carolina Panthers
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-313
60 / 63
Carolina Panthers
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-292
61 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-303
62 / 63
Carolina Panthers
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-320
63 / 63
Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Defense again left in tough situation in loss

The Panthers played well again with a mixed bag of parts on defense, but it wasn't enough in the 16-13 loss in Chicago.
news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers fall to the Bears in Chicago

Check out the stats and superlatives from the Panthers' Week 10 matchup against the Bears.
news

Ihmir Smith-Marsette provides a highlight with punt return touchdown

The receiver's 79-yard punt return was the only touchdown of the night for the Panthers, the team's first since 2017, and something he hopes he can build on.
news

Bryce Young shared his "emotion" after "embarrassing" loss

The rookie quarterback struggled again Thursday in Chicago, throwing for just 185 yards on a night when the offense managed just a pair of field goals.
news

Rapid Reactions: Offense falters, Panthers fall in Chicago

Panthers gain a season-low 213 yards in the road loss to the Bears, dropping them to 1-8 on the season.
news

Live Updates: Panthers at Bears

Follow all the action in real time with posts from the Panthers and team writers.
news

Inactives: Injuries dominate the list on Thursday night

The Panthers had ruled four players out with injuries before leaving Charlotte, so the list of six was much easier to put together.
news

Marquis Haynes activated in time for Bears game

The veteran outside linebacker adds some depth at a position they certainly need it, with Brian Burns still in the concussion protocol.
news

Five things to watch at Chicago: On the road in primetime 

Here are five things to watch for as the Panthers travel to play the Bears on Thursday Night Football in Week 10. 
news

Panthers release tackle David Sharpe

They created a roster spot they could use Thursday by releasing the backup tackle, who had played in two games.
news

Week 10 Wednesday Injury Report: Four out, DJ Chark doubtful

The Panthers enter their short-week game against the Bears short-handed, and wide receiver DJ Chark could miss the game as well.
Advertising