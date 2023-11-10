Snap Counts: Week 10 at Chicago

CHICAGO — View the snap counts and playtime percentages for the Panthers against the Bears in Week 10 of the regular season.
|Player
|Offensive snaps
|Special teams snaps
|Austin Corbett
|60 (100%)
|4 (14%)
|Calvin Throckmorton
|60 (100%)
|4 (14%)
|Ikem Ekwonu
|60 (100%)
|4 (14%)
|Taylor Moton
|60 (100%)
|4 (14%)
|Adam Thielen
|60 (100%)
|Bradley Bozeman
|60 (100%)
|Bryce Young
|60 (100%)
|Jonathan Mingo
|59 (98%)
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|47 (78%)
|5 (18%)
|Hayden Hurst
|33 (55%)
|10 (36%)
|Chuba Hubbard
|30 (50%)
|6 (21%)
|Tommy Tremble
|27 (45%)
|15 (54%)
|Miles Sanders
|23 (38%)
|Mike Strachan
|13 (22%)
|Raheem Blackshear
|7 (12%)
|13 (46%)
|Ihmir Smith-Marsette
|1 (2%)
|13 (46%)
- The Panthers keep trying to come up with answers on offense, but they have a consistent group of people they're looking to at this point. Seven of the 11 offensive starters played every snap (all the linemen, plus Adam Thielen and Bryce Young), and wideout Jonathan Mingo played all but one.
- Tight end Hayden Hurst (55 percent) got the bulk of the work at his position Thursday, while Chuba Hubbard played half the snaps at running back (30 snaps) while Miles Sanders had slightly fewer (23).
- Wide receiver Mike Strachan was elevated from the practice squad, played 13 snaps, and made the most of them, with a 45-yard reception that represented nearly a quarter of the total passing game (185 yards).
|Player
|Defensive snaps
|Special teams snaps
|Dicaprio Bootle
|72 (100%)
|10 (36%)
|Frankie Luvu
|72 (100%)
|5 (18%)
|Donte Jackson
|72 (100%)
|Vonn Bell
|72 (100%)
|Xavier Woods
|72 (100%)
|Derrick Brown
|65 (90%)
|5 (18%)
|Amare Barno
|54 (75%)
|9 (32%)
|DJ Johnson
|41 (57%)
|4 (14%)
|Troy Hill
|36 (50%)
|4 (14%)
|DeShawn Williams
|34 (47%)
|1 (4%)
|Shy Tuttle
|33 (46%)
|5 (18%)
|Deion Jones
|33 (46%)
|Eku Leota
|32 (44%)
|14 (50%)
|LaBryan Ray
|29 (40%)
|Kamu Grugier-Hill
|22 (31%)
|18 (64%)
|Nick Thurman
|19 (26%)
|4 (14%)
|Jammie Robinson
|17 (24%)
|20 (71%)
|Marquis Haynes
|17 (24%)
|3 (11%)
- The list of ironmen on defense continues to grow, partially because they have no choice. Five players played every snap on defense, including linebacker Frankie Luvu, cornerbacks Dicaprio Bootle and Donte Jackson, and safeties Vonn Bell and Xavier Woods, playing together for the first time since Week 3.
- Defensive tackle Derrick Brown continues to have an exceptional individual season and a busy one. He played 65 of the 72 snaps (90 percent), and had 10 tackles, two tackles for loss, and two quarterback hits).
- Outside linebacker Marquis Haynes Sr., playing his first game of the season after a back problem that landed him on IR, played 17 snaps (24 percent). He'll likely be on a pitch count for a bit.
|Player
|Special teams snaps
|Sam Franklin
|24 (86%)
|Matthias Farley
|19 (68%)
|Jordan Matthews
|19 (68%)
|D'Shawn Jamison
|16 (57%)
|Johnny Hekker
|10 (36%)
|JJ Jansen
|10 (36%)
|Eddy Piñeiro
|8 (29%)
|David Long Jr.
|6 (21%)
|Cade Mays
|4 (14%)
|Chandler Zavala
|4 (14%)
|Ricky Lee
|4 (14%)
|Alex Cook
|4 (14%)
- Sam Franklin Jr. was back to doing what he does best: running down kicks and making a nuisance of himself to opponents. With the starters back at safety, he was able to play 24 snaps (86 percent) in the kicking game.
- Veteran tight end Jordan Matthews played 19 snaps of special teams. It was his first action in years after overcoming a torn ACL last August. He played two games for the 49ers in 2020 and one in 2021 after converting from receiver to tight end.
