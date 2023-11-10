Defense again left in tough situation in loss

Nov 10, 2023 at 08:36 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Derrick Brown

CHICAGO — Once again, a Panthers team was in a game when it didn't necessarily have any business being in one.

And once again, it was because of their defense.

Despite the many injury-related absences and despite the lack of support from the offense, the Panthers played well enough to leave Soldier Field with a win. But they didn't. And while the disparity between the sides may be hard for others to explain, veteran cornerback Donte Jackson said it wasn't complicated to not point fingers.

"That's easy; it's a team game," Jackson said in the moments after the 16-13 loss to the Bears which dropped the Panthers to 1-8. "We know we're all in this together, you know what I'm saying? So it's an easy thing to stay together.

"That's our brothers, and we just have to keep on going out there doing what we've got to do."

Considering the situation, what they're doing to keep things close is nothing short of amazing.

Even though they got starting safeties Vonn Bell and Xavier Woods back on the field together for the first time since Week 3, the rest of the defense had an extremely mix-and-match quality.

Starting outside linebackers Brian Burns (concussion protocol) and Justin Houston (IR) were out, as was the top backup at that position Yetur Gross-Matos (IR). And they're still feeling the effects of the absence of their signal caller and top inside linebacker Shaq Thompson (IR, broken leg, won't return this year) and their best cornerback Jaycee Horn (IR, though he could return soon). Plus, Horn's replacement CJ Henderson was also out (concussion protocol), and he didn't even travel.

That means the Panthers were playing an odd lot of parts on defense, including DJ Johnson and Amaré Barno at outside linebacker (with their 2.0 career sacks combined, both by Barno last year) instead of a pair of guys with 155.0 career sacks between them. And then there was cornerback Dicaprio Bootle (who began the year in Chiefs camp, came here on the practice squad before earning a spot on the 53 by attrition) starting along with the existing collection of players they thought would be depth pieces. Thursday, it was journeyman linebackers such as Deion Jones and Kamu Grugier-Hill making plays, undrafted rookie Eku Leota supporting the edge, and former street free agents signed after training camp tryouts LaBryan Ray and Nick Thurman on the defensive line. This was not the plan.

And it still almost worked.

The Bears are not an offensive juggernaut under any circumstance, but the Panthers held them to a single touchdown and 162 passing yards.

That ought to have been enough, except the Panthers hit new lows in offense (213 yards of their own).

"Tough loss. Credit to the Bears. Hard-fought game. We knew it would be," Panthers head coach Frank Reich said. "Defense continues to play great football. Special teams played great. Offensively, we were poor.

"Today was not a question of beating ourselves. We just didn't execute as well as we needed to execute to win a football game."

On defense, they almost did.

The one thing the Bears do reliably with the ball is run, entering the game fourth in the league at 135.3 yards per game. The Bears approached that, getting to 133 yards, but it took them 37 carries to get there, and most teams would sign up for a 3.6 yards per carry average allowed against a passing-deficient team.

Derrick Brown

Defensive tackle Derrick Brown, in particular, played well, with 10 tackles, two tackles for loss, and two quarterback hits.

But it was little consolation, considering the record and the situation they're faced with playing alongside an offense that hasn't found its footing.

Jackson, as much of a spokesman as is left around to speak on it, admitted it "definitely takes a toll."

"I'm not going to sit here and act like it's not, you know," he said. "It's definitely frustrating, but like I said, we're grown men. Ain't nobody going to come feel sorry for us, ain't nobody going to come save us. We've just got to do everything we do better. . . .

"It's a team game, and we don't split down the middle. We're all in this together, and that, that's how it's gonna be, you know what I'm saying? I've got faith in them. I've got trust in them to go out and do everything they need to do to be better. And then we have to, too, on defense. We've got a lot of stuff that we need to get better on, too, and that's why we're all in this together as a team and we're going to just keep working."

Panthers at Bears | Game Action Gallery | November 9, 2023

View all the action from the Panthers' game against the Chicago Bears in Week 10 of the regular season.

231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-113
1 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-108
2 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-134
3 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-107
4 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-104
5 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-117
6 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-120
7 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-124
8 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-149
9 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-143
10 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-148
11 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-147
12 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-159
13 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-156
14 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-163
15 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-167
16 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-161
17 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-158
18 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-155
19 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-154
20 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-178
21 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-181
22 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-175
23 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-182
24 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-180
25 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-185
26 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-190
27 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-192
28 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-193
29 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-201
30 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-199
31 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-210
32 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-200
33 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-202
34 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-209
35 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-207
36 / 63
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-203
37 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-204
38 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-285
39 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-327
40 / 63
Carolina Panthers
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-325
41 / 63
Carolina Panthers
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-300
42 / 63
Carolina Panthers
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-302
43 / 63
Carolina Panthers
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-323
44 / 63
Carolina Panthers
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-289
45 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-272
46 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-264
47 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-283
48 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-295
49 / 63
Carolina Panthers
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-312
50 / 63
Carolina Panthers
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-316
51 / 63
Carolina Panthers
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-318
52 / 63
Carolina Panthers
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-321
53 / 63
Carolina Panthers
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-279
54 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-307
55 / 63
Carolina Panthers
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-330
56 / 63
Carolina Panthers
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-269
57 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-271
58 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-329
59 / 63
Carolina Panthers
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-313
60 / 63
Carolina Panthers
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-292
61 / 63
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-303
62 / 63
Carolina Panthers
231109 In-Game Edits @ Bears-320
63 / 63
Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Snap Counts: Week 10 at Chicago

Take a look at the usage of the Panthers players in the road loss Thursday against the Bears.
news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers fall to the Bears in Chicago

Check out the stats and superlatives from the Panthers' Week 10 matchup against the Bears.
news

Ihmir Smith-Marsette provides a highlight with punt return touchdown

The receiver's 79-yard punt return was the only touchdown of the night for the Panthers, the team's first since 2017, and something he hopes he can build on.
news

Bryce Young shared his "emotion" after "embarrassing" loss

The rookie quarterback struggled again Thursday in Chicago, throwing for just 185 yards on a night when the offense managed just a pair of field goals.
news

Rapid Reactions: Offense falters, Panthers fall in Chicago

Panthers gain a season-low 213 yards in the road loss to the Bears, dropping them to 1-8 on the season.
news

Live Updates: Panthers at Bears

Follow all the action in real time with posts from the Panthers and team writers.
news

Inactives: Injuries dominate the list on Thursday night

The Panthers had ruled four players out with injuries before leaving Charlotte, so the list of six was much easier to put together.
news

Marquis Haynes activated in time for Bears game

The veteran outside linebacker adds some depth at a position they certainly need it, with Brian Burns still in the concussion protocol.
news

Five things to watch at Chicago: On the road in primetime 

Here are five things to watch for as the Panthers travel to play the Bears on Thursday Night Football in Week 10. 
news

Panthers release tackle David Sharpe

They created a roster spot they could use Thursday by releasing the backup tackle, who had played in two games.
news

Week 10 Wednesday Injury Report: Four out, DJ Chark doubtful

The Panthers enter their short-week game against the Bears short-handed, and wide receiver DJ Chark could miss the game as well.
Advertising