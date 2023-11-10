Defense again left in tough situation in loss

"I'm not going to sit here and act like it's not, you know," he said. "It's definitely frustrating, but like I said, we're grown men. Ain't nobody going to come feel sorry for us, ain't nobody going to come save us. We've just got to do everything we do better. . . .

"It's a team game, and we don't split down the middle. We're all in this together, and that, that's how it's gonna be, you know what I'm saying? I've got faith in them. I've got trust in them to go out and do everything they need to do to be better. And then we have to, too, on defense. We've got a lot of stuff that we need to get better on, too, and that's why we're all in this together as a team and we're going to just keep working."