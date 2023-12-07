Know Your Foe: New Orleans Saints

Versatility Unlocked

One of the most dynamic offensive weapons in the NFL, Alvin Kamara is dangerous on the ground and through the air.

Through nine games in 2023, the Tennessee product leads the Saints with 133 carries for 508 yards and four touchdowns, plus he leads all NFL running backs with 60 receptions for 413 yards. Add it all up, and it's an impressive 921 total scrimmage yards.

The Saints also have a versatile X-factor in Taysom Hill. A Swiss Army knife of a player, Hill lines up under center, out wide and in the backfield with the ability to run, pass, or catch the ball on any play.

For example, in New Orleans' November 5 win over the Chicago Bears, the BYU alum boasted a team-leading 11 carries for 52 yards, completed a 3-yard touchdown pass to tight end Juwan Johnson and caught four balls for 13 yards and a score.