Know Your Foe: New Orleans Saints

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers hit the road this weekend to take on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome.

The 1:00 p.m. EST matchup pits Carolina (1-11), coming off a 21-18 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, against the 5-7 Saints, who were defeated 33-28 at home last week by the Detroit Lions. The game is set to air on FOX.

The Panthers and Saints have met 57 times in the regular season, with New Orleans leading the series 29-28. More on the series history can be found here.

Here's what to know about the Saints:

Versatility Unlocked

One of the most dynamic offensive weapons in the NFL, Alvin Kamara is dangerous on the ground and through the air. 

Through nine games in 2023, the Tennessee product leads the Saints with 133 carries for 508 yards and four touchdowns, plus he leads all NFL running backs with 60 receptions for 413 yards. Add it all up, and it's an impressive 921 total scrimmage yards. 

The Saints also have a versatile X-factor in Taysom Hill. A Swiss Army knife of a player, Hill lines up under center, out wide and in the backfield with the ability to run, pass, or catch the ball on any play. 

For example, in New Orleans' November 5 win over the Chicago Bears, the BYU alum boasted a team-leading 11 carries for 52 yards, completed a 3-yard touchdown pass to tight end Juwan Johnson and caught four balls for 13 yards and a score. 

On the year, Hill has 70 rushes for 346 yards and four touchdowns, 26 receptions for 229 yards and a touchdown and has gone 5-of-8 for 72 yards. Oh, and he's also got one special teams tackle.

AP23283533436053
AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper

Olave's Outbursts

Second-year wideout Chris Olave burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2022 with 72 receptions for 1,042 yards (14.5 avg.) and hasn't cooled off. 

Already sitting at 890 yards this year, Olave only needs 110 yards to top the 1,000-yard mark again, which would make him only the third Saint to open his career with back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns (Marques Colston and Michael Thomas).

Over Olave's last three games, he has tallied 94, 114 and 119 yards, so he's finishing the season strong.

AP23314634503622
AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman

Up-and-Coming Corner

An unsung player in the Saints' secondary is cornerback Paulson Adebo. A third-round selection out of Stanford in 2021, Adebo showed promise in 2022, starting 12 contests and leading the team's corners with 60 tackles and seven passes defensed. 

This year, Adebo is breaking out. Despite missing two games with a hamstring injury, he has 48 tackles, four interceptions, 14 passes defensed and two fumble recoveries. He even earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week after a two-interception (three total takeaways) performance on Nov. 5 against Chicago.

Panthers vs. Saints Through The Years

The Panthers trail the all-time series against the Saints, 27-29. Carolina has played New Orleans more than any other team in its history.

220925 WK 3 New Orleans Saints-739
1 / 64
Carolina Panthers
1D3_8520
2 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
191124caratno_3647 (1)
3 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panther Luke Kuechly (59) keeps his eyes on New Orleans Saint quarterback Drew Brees at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
4 / 64

Carolina Panther Luke Kuechly (59) keeps his eyes on New Orleans Saint quarterback Drew Brees at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers' Rod Smart (32) runs past cheering teammates for a 100-yard kick return for a touchdown during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Oct. 5, 2003. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
5 / 64

Carolina Panthers' Rod Smart (32) runs past cheering teammates for a 100-yard kick return for a touchdown during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Oct. 5, 2003. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 27, 2015 at Bank of America Stadium.
6 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 27, 2015 at Bank of America Stadium.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 22, 2013.
7 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 22, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
NOvsCAR732
8 / 64
Carolina Panthers 2015
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 22, 2013.
9 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 22, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panther Christian McCaffrey (22) makes a reception in the red zone against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
10 / 64

Carolina Panther Christian McCaffrey (22) makes a reception in the red zone against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_MK3_6072
11 / 64
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 16, 2016 at the Mercedes Benz Super Dome in New Orleans, LA.
12 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 16, 2016 at the Mercedes Benz Super Dome in New Orleans, LA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
NOvsCAR324
13 / 64
The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
14 / 64

The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
15 / 64

The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
16 / 64

The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 22, 2013.
17 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 22, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
18 / 64

The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 16, 2016 at the Mercedes Benz Super Dome in New Orleans, LA.
19 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 16, 2016 at the Mercedes Benz Super Dome in New Orleans, LA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
NOvsCAR490
20 / 64
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints in Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, October 30, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
21 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints in Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, October 30, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 22, 2013.
22 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 22, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 22, 2013.
23 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 22, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_MKII9308
24 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
_W7I1096
25 / 64
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 6, 2015.
26 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 6, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 27, 2015 at Bank of America Stadium.
27 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 27, 2015 at Bank of America Stadium.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 27, 2015 at Bank of America Stadium.
28 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 27, 2015 at Bank of America Stadium.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams in action during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
29 / 64

Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams in action during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Carolina Panther Curtis Samuel (10) evades New Orleans Saints Marcus Williams at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
30 / 64

Carolina Panther Curtis Samuel (10) evades New Orleans Saints Marcus Williams at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 16, 2016 at the Mercedes Benz Super Dome in New Orleans, LA.
31 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 16, 2016 at the Mercedes Benz Super Dome in New Orleans, LA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
CARvsNOmmr07
32 / 64
New Orleans Saints defenders Roman Harper (41) and Jason David (42) try to defend Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) in the second half of their NFL football game in the Superdome in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2008. Smith caught the long pass to keep the Panthers' game-winning drive alive as they defeated the Saints 33-31. (AP Photo/Chris Martinez)
33 / 64

New Orleans Saints defenders Roman Harper (41) and Jason David (42) try to defend Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) in the second half of their NFL football game in the Superdome in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2008. Smith caught the long pass to keep the Panthers' game-winning drive alive as they defeated the Saints 33-31. (AP Photo/Chris Martinez)

Chris Martinez
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints in Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, October 30, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
34 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints in Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, October 30, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CARvsNO29
35 / 64
New Orleans Saints' Drew Brees (9) looks to pass as Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) defends during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
36 / 64

New Orleans Saints' Drew Brees (9) looks to pass as Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) defends during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
37 / 64

The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers against the New Orleans Saints during the wild card round of the NFL playoffs at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, January 7, 2018 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez)
38 / 64

Carolina Panthers against the New Orleans Saints during the wild card round of the NFL playoffs at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, January 7, 2018 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez)

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) scrambles as New Orleans Saints' Charles Grant (94) pursues during the second half of the Panthers' 30-7 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
39 / 64

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) scrambles as New Orleans Saints' Charles Grant (94) pursues during the second half of the Panthers' 30-7 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner
1D3_8715
40 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
41 / 64

The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 6, 2015.
42 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 6, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) is sacked by Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Thomas Davis in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)
43 / 64

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) is sacked by Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Thomas Davis in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)

Jonathan Bachman
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints in Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, October 30, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
44 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints in Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, October 30, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 6, 2015.
45 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 6, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
New Orleans Saints kicker Olindo Mare right, tries to grab the ball as Steve Weatherford (7) scrambles with Carolina Panthers Richard Marshall after the kick was blocked in the second half of their football game in the Superdome in New Orleans Sunday, Oct. 7, 2007. The Panthers won 16-13.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
46 / 64

New Orleans Saints kicker Olindo Mare right, tries to grab the ball as Steve Weatherford (7) scrambles with Carolina Panthers Richard Marshall after the kick was blocked in the second half of their football game in the Superdome in New Orleans Sunday, Oct. 7, 2007. The Panthers won 16-13.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Alex Brandon
Carolina Panthers receiver Steve Smith (89) gets by New Orleans Saints cornerback Fred Thomas on his way to a 15-yard, third-quarter touchdown during an NFL football game in Baton Rouge, La., on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2005. The Panthers won 27-10. (AP Photo/Paul Rutherford)
47 / 64

Carolina Panthers receiver Steve Smith (89) gets by New Orleans Saints cornerback Fred Thomas on his way to a 15-yard, third-quarter touchdown during an NFL football game in Baton Rouge, La., on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2005. The Panthers won 27-10. (AP Photo/Paul Rutherford)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, bottom, lies on the field after being sacked by Carolina Panthers defender Richard Marshall (31) in the second half of their NFL football game in the Superdome in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2008.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
48 / 64

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, bottom, lies on the field after being sacked by Carolina Panthers defender Richard Marshall (31) in the second half of their NFL football game in the Superdome in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2008.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Alex Brandon
Carolina Panthers linebacker Mark Fields (58) celebrates sacking New Orleans Saints quarterback Aaron Brooks (2), center, on ground (partially obscured), at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2002. The Panthers defeated the Saints, 10-6. On ground at right is Saints' Spencer Folau.(AP Photo/Doug Keese)
49 / 64

Carolina Panthers linebacker Mark Fields (58) celebrates sacking New Orleans Saints quarterback Aaron Brooks (2), center, on ground (partially obscured), at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2002. The Panthers defeated the Saints, 10-6. On ground at right is Saints' Spencer Folau.(AP Photo/Doug Keese)

Carolina Panthers' Ken Lucas, left, intercepts a pass intended for New Orleans Saints' Marques Colston, right, during the third quarter of the Panthers' 30-7 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
50 / 64

Carolina Panthers' Ken Lucas, left, intercepts a pass intended for New Orleans Saints' Marques Colston, right, during the third quarter of the Panthers' 30-7 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner
Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Moore (3) scrambles during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 25, 2007. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
51 / 64

Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Moore (3) scrambles during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 25, 2007. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn
1D3_7754
52 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers kicker John Kasay, center, is surrounded by his teammates after his field goal as time expired in an NFL football game in the Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2007. The Panthers won 16-13. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
53 / 64

Carolina Panthers kicker John Kasay, center, is surrounded by his teammates after his field goal as time expired in an NFL football game in the Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2007. The Panthers won 16-13. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Alex Brandon
The celebration begins as Carolina Panthers' Todd Sauerbrun (10) John Kasay (4) and Kris Mangum (86) enjoy their 23-20 victory over the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2003, in the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans. Kasay kicked the game-winning field goal in overtime. Leave the field for the Saints is Jay Bellamy (20). Holding for Kasay was punter Todd Souerbrun (10). (AP Photo/Andrew Cohoon)
54 / 64

The celebration begins as Carolina Panthers' Todd Sauerbrun (10) John Kasay (4) and Kris Mangum (86) enjoy their 23-20 victory over the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2003, in the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans. Kasay kicked the game-winning field goal in overtime. Leave the field for the Saints is Jay Bellamy (20). Holding for Kasay was punter Todd Souerbrun (10). (AP Photo/Andrew Cohoon)

E_1D3_8472
55 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
New Orleans Saints defenders Johnathan Sullivan, left, and Brian Young (66) pursue Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) during the first half of an NFL football game at LSU's Tiger Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2005, in Baton Rouge, La. The Panthers won 27-10. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
56 / 64

New Orleans Saints defenders Johnathan Sullivan, left, and Brian Young (66) pursue Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) during the first half of an NFL football game at LSU's Tiger Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2005, in Baton Rouge, La. The Panthers won 27-10. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

E_MK2_4930
57 / 64
Brandon Todd
E_MK3_6515
58 / 64
E_MK3_5979
59 / 64
E_MK3_6228
60 / 64
E_MK2_4943
61 / 64
Brandon Todd
E_MK3_5964
62 / 64
220925 WK 3 New Orleans Saints-657
63 / 64
Carolina Panthers
220925 WK 3 New Orleans Saints-505
64 / 64
Carolina Panthers
