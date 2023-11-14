Panthers make offensive line moves, add a veteran linebacker

Nov 14, 2023
Darin Gantt
Darin Gantt
Tae Davis
CHARLOTTE — The Panthers made a change up front Tuesday and added some experience to their linebacker corps.

The Panthers released guard Calvin Throckmorton and signed veteran linebacker Tae Davis. They also added veteran tackle David Sharpe back to the 53-man roster after he had been released last week and signed back to the practice squad.

Throckmorton had started the previous seven games (four at right guard before Austin Corbett returned and the last three at left guard). The former Oregon lineman started 20 games for the Saints over the past three seasons.

The Panthers have a number of options to fill that spot, including rookie Chandler Zavala. He started four games at left guard early this season after the season-ending injury to Brady Christensen in the opener. Zavala suffered a neck injury in the Detroit game but has recovered and could reclaim that job. They could also consider Cade Mays, who started at right guard in Week 2. Either way, they have younger players who could be more of a part of future lines.

Sharpe, a veteran tackle, played in two games earlier this season as a backup.

By adding Davis, the Panthers added an experienced player to a mix they've been rotating through since the season-ending injury to Shaq Thompson

The 27-year-old Davis was released by the Falcons last week and has also spent time with the Giants, Browns, Texans, and Raiders. He's appeared in 53 games with five career starts. The former undrafted rookie from Chattanooga will add some size to the special teams units, where they've had plenty of transition all year with all the injuries the Panthers have dealt with.

The Panthers also released guard Deonte Brown from the practice squad.

Advertising