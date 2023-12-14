Know Your Foe: Atlanta Falcons

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers return to more friendly Carolina confines after three weeks on the road to take on the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium this Sunday.

The 1:00 p.m. EST matchup pits Carolina (1-12), coming off a 28-6 loss to the New Orleans Saints, against the 6-7 Falcons, who were defeated 29-25 at home last week by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game is set to air on FOX.

The Panthers and Falcons have met 57 times in the regular season, with Atlanta leading the series 29-28. More on the series history can be found here.

Here's what to know about the Falcons:

Rookie Rusher

Rookie Bijan Robinson is making a name for himself as one of the most dynamic weapons in the NFL. 

Last week, Robinson recorded 88 yards from scrimmage (54 receiving, 34 rushing) and one rushing touchdown. He's also scored at least one touchdown in three of the past four games. One touchdown this weekend would tie Julio Jones (eight) for the third-most touchdowns by a rookie in Falcons history.

Robinson also currently leads all rookies with 790 rushing yards and is tied for second among all rookies with seven total touchdowns this season. His 1,110 yards from scrimmage rank second among all rookies, behind Rams WR Puka Nacua.

All that is to say, the eighth-overall draft pick has blossomed into the engine of this Atlanta offense.

AP23345049374894

Ridder's Getting it Done Late

Second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder is coming on strong of late, as the Cincinnati product recorded a career-high 347 passing yards in Week 14 against the Buccaneers. And on the season, he's completed 212-of-334 passes (63.5 percent) for 2,376 yards and 14 total touchdowns (nine passing, five rushing) for an 82.4 passer rating in 12 games this season

The biggest note for Ridder might be his fourth-quarter performance, as he currently ranks fourth among qualified passers in passer rating in the final stanza. Only San Francisco's Brock Purdy (117.9), Dallas' Dak Prescott (102.8) and the Broncos' Russell Wilson (102.1) have a higher passer rating in the fourth quarter this season.

Additionally, Ridder ranks second in yards per attempt in the fourth quarter at 10.1. Only Purdy (10.2) has pushed the ball down the field at a higher rate in the fourth quarter this season.

The Panthers will have to finish strong to knock Ridder off his fourth-quarter game.

AP23348224229140

Breakout Bates

Named a team captain in his first season with Atlanta, safety Jessie Bates has recorded 101 total tackles (67 solo), his fourth season with triple-digit stops, nine passes defensed, a career-high five interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, three forced fumbles, two tackles for loss and one quarterback hit in 2023.

Two of those interceptions came in Week 1 against the Panthers, a game in which he also forced a fumble and earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. 

The former Cincinnati Bengal is just one of three players with at least 100 tackles, five interceptions and three forced fumbles in a season since 2000, joining Terrell Thomas in 2010 with the Giants and Odell Thurman in 2005 with the Bengals.

Panthers vs. Falcons Through The Years

Carolina is 21-35 all-time against Atlanta dating all the way back to 1995.

1D3_9782
1 / 74
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers free safety Tre Boston (33) runs back a intercepted ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2014, in Atlanta. Boston scored on the play. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
2 / 74

Carolina Panthers free safety Tre Boston (33) runs back a intercepted ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2014, in Atlanta. Boston scored on the play. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore
Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons on December 31, 2017 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
3 / 74

Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons on December 31, 2017 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

221030 Panthers at Falcons-496
4 / 74
Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons on December 31, 2017 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
5 / 74

Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons on December 31, 2017 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

20180916_CARatATL-1112
6 / 74
20180916_CARatATL-2431
7 / 74
20180916_CARatATL-805
8 / 74
20180916_CARatATL-850
9 / 74
MKII7090
10 / 74
Brandon Todd
20180916_CARatATL-946
11 / 74
26-FosterDSC_7444
12 / 74
FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2012, file photo, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) dives into the end zone for a touchdown as Atlanta Falcons' Chris Owens (21) pursues during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers second-year quarterback had his best game of the season, but the highlight occurred as he was crossing the goal line to complete a 72-yard scoring run. He somersaulted into the end zone, and as his legs were in the air, he was nudged slightly by a Falcons defensive back. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt, File)
13 / 74

FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2012, file photo, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) dives into the end zone for a touchdown as Atlanta Falcons' Chris Owens (21) pursues during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers second-year quarterback had his best game of the season, but the highlight occurred as he was crossing the goal line to complete a 72-yard scoring run. He somersaulted into the end zone, and as his legs were in the air, he was nudged slightly by a Falcons defensive back. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt, File)

Chuck Burton
37_DSC8087
14 / 74
47-DavisDSC_6986
15 / 74
53-Short sacks VickDSC_7263
16 / 74
868B6872
17 / 74
89-SmithDSC_7218
18 / 74
90_DSC8023
19 / 74
_C5X3885
20 / 74
_C5X4135
21 / 74
_F5Q1931
22 / 74
_W7I2224
23 / 74
_W7I2306
24 / 74
_W7I2386
25 / 74
MKII7098
26 / 74
Brandon Todd
_W7I2482
27 / 74
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick is stopped by Carolina Panthers linebacker Dan Morgan (55) and defensive back Deveron Harper, left, as he scrambles during the first half in Atlanta, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2001. (AP Photo/Alan Mothner)
28 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick is stopped by Carolina Panthers linebacker Dan Morgan (55) and defensive back Deveron Harper, left, as he scrambles during the first half in Atlanta, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2001. (AP Photo/Alan Mothner)

Carolina Panthers strong safety Kurt Coleman (20) celebrates his interception and touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)
29 / 74

Carolina Panthers strong safety Kurt Coleman (20) celebrates his interception and touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)

Rainier Ehrhardt
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick (7) is forced out of bounds by Carolina Panthers' Mark Fields (58) and Dan Morgan, rear, during the third quarter Saturday, Dec. 18, 2004 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
30 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick (7) is forced out of bounds by Carolina Panthers' Mark Fields (58) and Dan Morgan, rear, during the third quarter Saturday, Dec. 18, 2004 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

* FILE * Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) runs as Atlanta Falcons' DeAngelo Hall (21) closes in during their NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., in a Sunday Dec. 4, 2005 photo. Tedy Bruschi didn't get a chance to tackle Steve Smith when the Patriots played the Panthers in September. By midseason, he'd made a remarkable comeback from a stroke and was starting for New England. His return was as impressive as Smith's achievement of returning from a knee injury that cost the Carolina receiver nearly all of the 2004 season. On Thursday, Jan. 5, 2006, they shared The Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year award. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, file)
31 / 74

FILE Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) runs as Atlanta Falcons' DeAngelo Hall (21) closes in during their NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., in a Sunday Dec. 4, 2005 photo. Tedy Bruschi didn't get a chance to tackle Steve Smith when the Patriots played the Panthers in September. By midseason, he'd made a remarkable comeback from a stroke and was starting for New England. His return was as impressive as Smith's achievement of returning from a knee injury that cost the Carolina receiver nearly all of the 2004 season. On Thursday, Jan. 5, 2006, they shared The Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year award. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, file)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick (7) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) during the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 24-6 win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Dec. 4, 2005.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
32 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick (7) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) during the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 24-6 win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Dec. 4, 2005.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers' DeShaun Foster (26) celebrates after a touchdown past Atlanta Falcons' DeAngelo Hall (21) during the first quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Dec. 4, 2005.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
33 / 74

Carolina Panthers' DeShaun Foster (26) celebrates after a touchdown past Atlanta Falcons' DeAngelo Hall (21) during the first quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Dec. 4, 2005.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers' Les Miller (69) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tony Graziani (13) in the second quarter of their NFL game at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Oct. 26, 1997. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
34 / 74

Carolina Panthers' Les Miller (69) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tony Graziani (13) in the second quarter of their NFL game at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Oct. 26, 1997. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panther Cam Newton (1) signals for a first down against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
35 / 74

Carolina Panther Cam Newton (1) signals for a first down against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panther Christian McCaffrey (22) scores against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
36 / 74

Carolina Panther Christian McCaffrey (22) scores against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panther Cam Newton (1) dives for the end zone against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
37 / 74

Carolina Panther Cam Newton (1) dives for the end zone against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers Mike Adams (29) intercepts a pass against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
38 / 74

Carolina Panthers Mike Adams (29) intercepts a pass against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
MKII6770
39 / 74
Brandon Todd
Carolina Panther Devin Funchess (17) looks for running room against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
40 / 74

Carolina Panther Devin Funchess (17) looks for running room against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panther Luke Kuechly (59) against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
41 / 74

Carolina Panther Luke Kuechly (59) against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.
42 / 74

Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.
43 / 74

Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
221030 Panthers at Falcons-350
44 / 74
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.
45 / 74

Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.
46 / 74

Carolina Panthers play the final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Atlanta, GA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CARvsATL765
47 / 74
Carolina Panthers 2015
CW1D4742
48 / 74
MKII6563
49 / 74
Brandon Todd
D15O0432
50 / 74
Carolina Panthers strong safety Juston Burris (31), free safety Tre Boston (33), and Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Jeremy Chinn (21) celebrate an interception during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Atlanta. The Carolina Panthers won 23-16. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
51 / 74

Carolina Panthers strong safety Juston Burris (31), free safety Tre Boston (33), and Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Jeremy Chinn (21) celebrate an interception during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Atlanta. The Carolina Panthers won 23-16. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
1CW10950
52 / 74
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
D15O0655
53 / 74
1CW11029
54 / 74
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
MKII7255
55 / 74
Brandon Todd
D15O9339 2
56 / 74
D15O9582 2
57 / 74
D15O9736 2
58 / 74
FosterDSC_8842
59 / 74
MKII6970
60 / 74
Brandon Todd
DX3_1954
61 / 74
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) scrambles past Atlanta Falcons' Sean Weatherspoon (56), Kroy Biermann (71) and Chris Hope (24) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 9, 2012. The Panthers won 30-20. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
62 / 74

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) scrambles past Atlanta Falcons' Sean Weatherspoon (56), Kroy Biermann (71) and Chris Hope (24) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 9, 2012. The Panthers won 30-20. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
MKII7410
63 / 74
Brandon Todd
AE7I9461
64 / 74
Carolina Panthers play against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 3, 2013.
65 / 74

Carolina Panthers play against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 3, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
MKII6396
66 / 74
Brandon Todd
DX3_3223
67 / 74
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 3, 2013.
68 / 74

Carolina Panthers play against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 3, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 3, 2013.
69 / 74

Carolina Panthers play against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 3, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Rucker&Weatherspoon Sack VickDSC_7144
70 / 74
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) signals a first down after a run as Atlanta Falcons' Sean Weatherspoon (56) and Chris Hope (24) move downfield during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 9, 2012. The Panthers won 30-20. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
71 / 74

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) signals a first down after a run as Atlanta Falcons' Sean Weatherspoon (56) and Chris Hope (24) move downfield during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 9, 2012. The Panthers won 30-20. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
SmithDSC_8667
72 / 74
1D3_9895 2
73 / 74
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton greets fans after the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Atlanta. The Carolina Panthers won 21-20. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
74 / 74

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton greets fans after the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Atlanta. The Carolina Panthers won 21-20. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

Dave Martin
