How to watch, listen and live stream: Carolina vs. Atlanta

Dec 13, 2023 at 01:07 PM
headshot3[42] copy
Mike Duffy
HowToWatch_Thumbnail (11)

CHARLOTTE - On Sunday, December 17, the Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15 of the NFL regular season at 1:00 p.m. EST. The game will air on FOX.

The game will air in select regions around the country. Fans can also stream the game in the broadcast regions through NFL+.

See below for the broadcast map, courtesy of 506sports, and more ways to watch:

Screenshot 2023-12-15 at 1.03.05 PM

WATCH ON TV

TELEVISION BROADCAST IN MARKET: Panthers fans can watch on their local FOX affiliate station if they are in the above area featured in orange on the broadcast map. Fans in Charlotte can watch on WJZY.

On The Call: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth

| MORE WAYS TO WATCH |

TELEVISION BROADCAST OUT OF MARKET: Watch live out-of-market games on YouTubeTV's NFL Sunday Ticket. Click here for more information on Sunday Ticket.

WATCH ON MOBILE/APP

Fans can watch live out-of-market games on mobile devices through NFL+. Click here for more information on how to sign up for NFL+ and access on your device with a free seven-day trial.

NFL_PLUS_Cluc_1920X1080_2Line

Sign up for NFL+

Watch out of market pre-season games and stream regular season games on your phone through NFL+. Click here for a free 7-day trial.

LISTEN LIVE

LOCAL RADIO BROADCAST: 99.7 FM The Fox in Charlotte market, click here for a full list of affiliate stations.

On The Call: Anish Shroff, Jake Delhomme, and Luke Kuechly

The Panthers Radio Network will begin airing three hours before the game and feature an hour of post-game coverage.

Click here to listen to the radio broadcast live online on your desktop nationwide or in the local Carolina market on mobile devices, starting at 1:00 p.m. EST on Sunday. The Spanish broadcast can be heard here starting at 3:30 p.m. EST.

APP & SOCIAL MEDIA

Follow the Panthers for live updates, highlights, and complete coverage during and after the game.

Related Content

news

Hayden Hurst, Justin McCray placed on injured reserve

The veteran tight end suffered a concussion in Week 10 against the Bears and remains in the concussion protocol.
news

Week 15 Friday Injury Report: Brian Burns questionable

The Panthers ruled three players out this week, and are battling a seasonal illness which has four players listed as questionable, among the other injury concerns.
news

Chuba Hubbard's sudden star turn came from everyday work

The running back wasn't a great pass-catcher early in his career. So he went about fixing that in a time-tested way, by working on his weaknesses meticulously, every day.
news

Notebook: Jaycee Horn ready to play some run defense this week

Rain in the forecast and the Falcons run game could make it less of a busy day for the secondary, but they're buckled up. Plus, more from the coordinators and Thursday's locker room.
news

Week 15 Thursday Injury Report: Still missing tight ends

Hayden Hurst remains in the concussion protocol, and Ian Thomas was out for the second straight day of work Thursday.
news

Know Your Foe: Atlanta Falcons

The Panthers play the Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday. Here's what to know about them.
news

Verizon Business simplifies fan ticketing and entry experience at Bank of America Stadium 

news

Jordan Matthews staying ready if they need him at tight end

The former Eagles receiver has been called up from the practice squad once this year, and knows he could be needed at any time because of injuries that have stacked up at his position.
news

Notebook: Black helmets are back

The Panthers are wearing their alternate helmets for the first time this season in Sunday's game against the Falcons. Plus more from Wednesday's practice.
news

Bryce Young learning how to "flush it and go back to work"

Rebounding from a disappointing loss wasn't anything he had to do at Alabama, but learning how to push through hard times is an area his teammates have seen him develop in.
news

Week 15 Wednesday Injury Report: Brian Burns among those out of practice

The veteran pass-rusher was sidelined Wednesday with an ankle injury, among a number of players not practicing in advance of Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Advertising