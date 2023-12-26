Know Your Foe: Jacksonville Jaguars 

Dec 26, 2023 at 05:12 PM
The Carolina Panthers head south to take on their final AFC South foe, the Jacksonville Jaguars, on New Year's Eve.

The 1:00 pm (EST) kickoff will pit the Panthers (2-13), coming off a close loss to the Green Bay Packers, against the struggling Jaguars, who are riding a four-game losing streak.

This is a young rivalry, with the two teams facing off only seven times since 1996. Carolina is 4-3 all time versus Jacksonville, but 1-2 on the road. Learn more about the series history here.

Here's what to know about them.

Questions Abound at Quarterback

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, a former No. 1-overall pick, has not missed a start since being drafted in 2021. That streak could be in jeopardy on Sunday. Lawrence has a sprained right shoulder that is being evaluated throughout the week. The injury occurred during the Jaguars' loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Christmas Eve. It's the latest in a string of injuries that have plagued Lawrence through Jacksonville's losing streak. Throughout the month of December, the quarterback has suffered an ankle injury, entered in concussion protocol, and now, is waiting to see if his shoulder will allow him to play versus the Panthers.

If Lawrence can't go, the Jags will turn to veteran C.J. Beathard. He went 11-14 for 95 yards and one touchdown in the loss to the Buccaneers.

AP23346044927092
AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Offensive Firepower Cooling Off

As the Jags have suffered through their four-game losing streak and Lawrence's various injuries, two of their most notable offensive weapons have hit a plateau. Running back Travis Etienne was averaging 66 yards per game on the ground, through the first 11 weeks, and 94.4 yards per game total through that same time. In the past four weeks, Etienne has averaged 30.8 yards on the ground and 60.3 total, becoming a balanced weapon for the Jags, but one that has seen significantly lower averages per touch.

The Jaguars' 2022 prized offseason acquisition, wideout Calvin Ridley, has seen his impact stabilize in recent weeks, but lack the explosiveness that was marking every couple of games through the first three quarters of the season. Ridley boasted three games of triple digits earlier in the season. His past four games have seen him average 52 yards per game and 10.7 yards per reception.

AP23352216031792
AP Photo/Gary McCullough

Keep an Eye on Josh Allen

Linebacker Josh Allen can wreck a backfield and has made a habit of doing so this season. With 13.5 sacks through 15 games, he's fifth in the NFL. The lankly linebacker has also added an interception and two forced fumbles.

The Jaguars struggling in recent weeks has hampered Allen's ability to get into throwing lanes, as teams have been able to grind out the clock on the ground. An offense in obvious passing situations though will have to deal with the problem that is Josh Allen.

Panthers vs. Jaguars Through The Years

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) celebrates as Jacksonville Jaguars' Danny Clark (54) looks on after Delhomme threw a 12-yard touchdown pass with 16 seconds left in the Panthers' 24-23 win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Sept. 7, 2003. (AP Photo/Rusty Burroughs)
1 / 29

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) celebrates as Jacksonville Jaguars' Danny Clark (54) looks on after Delhomme threw a 12-yard touchdown pass with 16 seconds left in the Panthers' 24-23 win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Sept. 7, 2003. (AP Photo/Rusty Burroughs)

Carolina Panthers' Ricky Proehl (81) catches a 12-yard touchdown pass as Jacksonville Jaguars' Jason Craft (29) defends with 16 seconds left in the fourth quarter in the Panthers' 24-23 win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 7, 2003. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
2 / 29

Carolina Panthers' Ricky Proehl (81) catches a 12-yard touchdown pass as Jacksonville Jaguars' Jason Craft (29) defends with 16 seconds left in the fourth quarter in the Panthers' 24-23 win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 7, 2003. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Steve Beuerlein (7) talks with coach George Seifert in the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 22-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 19, 1999. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
3 / 29

Carolina Panthers quarterback Steve Beuerlein (7) talks with coach George Seifert in the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 22-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 19, 1999. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) scrambles as Jacksonville Jaguars' Jeremy Mincey (94) pursues during the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 16-10 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2011. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
4 / 29

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) scrambles as Jacksonville Jaguars' Jeremy Mincey (94) pursues during the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 16-10 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2011. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) is hit by Jacksonville Jaguars' Jeremy Mincey (94) and John Chick (97) during the second quarter of an NFL football game in the rain in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2011. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
5 / 29

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) is hit by Jacksonville Jaguars' Jeremy Mincey (94) and John Chick (97) during the second quarter of an NFL football game in the rain in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2011. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart (28) runs in the heavy rains as Jacksonville Jaguars' Drew Coleman (30) tries to catch during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2011. The Carolina Panthers defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 16-10. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
6 / 29

Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart (28) runs in the heavy rains as Jacksonville Jaguars' Drew Coleman (30) tries to catch during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2011. The Carolina Panthers defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 16-10. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone/@2011 Bob Leverone
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) and Greg Olsen (88) celebrate their touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 16-10 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2011. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
7 / 29

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) and Greg Olsen (88) celebrate their touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 16-10 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2011. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Nell Redmond
Carolina Panthers' Greg Olsen (88) celebrates his touchdown catch as Jacksonville Jaguars' Dwight Lowery (25) looks on during the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 16-10 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2011. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
8 / 29

Carolina Panthers' Greg Olsen (88) celebrates his touchdown catch as Jacksonville Jaguars' Dwight Lowery (25) looks on during the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 16-10 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2011. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Nell Redmond
Jacksonville Jaguars' Mike Thomas (80) dives into the end zone for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers at the end of the second quarter of an NFL football game in the rain in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2011. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
9 / 29

Jacksonville Jaguars' Mike Thomas (80) dives into the end zone for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers at the end of the second quarter of an NFL football game in the rain in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2011. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Nell Redmond
Jacksonville Jaguars' Maurice Jones-Drew (32) is tackled by Carolina Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn (41) and Jason Williams (54) during the third quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2011. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
10 / 29

Jacksonville Jaguars' Maurice Jones-Drew (32) is tackled by Carolina Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn (41) and Jason Williams (54) during the third quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2011. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
Carolina Panthers' Mike Minter (30) blocks a last-second field goal attempt by Jacksonville Jaguars' Seth Marler (6) in the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 24-23 win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Sept. 7, 2003. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
11 / 29

Carolina Panthers' Mike Minter (30) blocks a last-second field goal attempt by Jacksonville Jaguars' Seth Marler (6) in the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 24-23 win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Sept. 7, 2003. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Jacksonville Jaguars center Stefen Wisniewski (61) blocks Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short (99) in an NFL game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP photo/ Rick Wilson)
12 / 29

Jacksonville Jaguars center Stefen Wisniewski (61) blocks Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short (99) in an NFL game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP photo/ Rick Wilson)

Carolina Panthers defensive end Wes Horton (96) chases scrambling Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles (5) in an NFL game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Rick Wilson)
13 / 29

Carolina Panthers defensive end Wes Horton (96) chases scrambling Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles (5) in an NFL game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Rick Wilson)

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith (50) tackles Carolina Panthers running back Fozzy Whittaker (43) knocking out his mouthpiece in an NFL game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Rick Wilson)
14 / 29

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith (50) tackles Carolina Panthers running back Fozzy Whittaker (43) knocking out his mouthpiece in an NFL game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Rick Wilson)

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2015, file photo, Carolina Panthers cornerback Josh Norman (24) runs back an interception against the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 30-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Fla. The Panthers have struggled this season after pulling the franchise tag from cornerback Josh Norman this offseason, allowing him to join the Washington Redskins as a free agent. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
15 / 29

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2015, file photo, Carolina Panthers cornerback Josh Norman (24) runs back an interception against the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 30-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Fla. The Panthers have struggled this season after pulling the franchise tag from cornerback Josh Norman this offseason, allowing him to join the Washington Redskins as a free agent. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Phelan M. Ebenhack
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mark Brunell (8) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Kris Jenkins (77) after tripping on center Brad Meester (63) in the first quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 7, 2003. (AP Photo/Rusty Burroughs)
16 / 29

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mark Brunell (8) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Kris Jenkins (77) after tripping on center Brad Meester (63) in the first quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 7, 2003. (AP Photo/Rusty Burroughs)

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Abry Jones (95) gets his hands up to pressure Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) in an NFL game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Rick Wilson)
17 / 29

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Abry Jones (95) gets his hands up to pressure Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) in an NFL game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Rick Wilson)

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie free agent running back Corey Grant (33) is tackled by Carolina Panthers cornerback Charles Tillman (31) in an NFL game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Rick Wilson)
18 / 29

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie free agent running back Corey Grant (33) is tackled by Carolina Panthers cornerback Charles Tillman (31) in an NFL game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Rick Wilson)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Telvin Smith (50) and defensive tackle Jared Odrick, bottom, during the second half of an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015. Carolina won 20-9. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
19 / 29

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Telvin Smith (50) and defensive tackle Jared Odrick, bottom, during the second half of an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015. Carolina won 20-9. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles (5) throws a pass against the Carolina Panthers in an NFL game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Rick Wilson)
20 / 29

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles (5) throws a pass against the Carolina Panthers in an NFL game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Rick Wilson)

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back T.J. Yeldon (24) drags a Carolina Panthers defensive player as he rushes for a 12 yard gain with 13:32 to play in the fourth quarter in an NFL game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Rick Wilson)
21 / 29

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back T.J. Yeldon (24) drags a Carolina Panthers defensive player as he rushes for a 12 yard gain with 13:32 to play in the fourth quarter in an NFL game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Rick Wilson)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles (5) is sacked for a one yard loss by Carolina Panthers defensive end Mario Addison (97) in an NFL game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Rick Wilson)
22 / 29

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles (5) is sacked for a one yard loss by Carolina Panthers defensive end Mario Addison (97) in an NFL game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Rick Wilson)

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back T.J. Yeldon (24) rushes for a 12 yard gain with 13:32 to play in the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers in an NFL game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Rick Wilson)
23 / 29

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back T.J. Yeldon (24) rushes for a 12 yard gain with 13:32 to play in the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers in an NFL game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Rick Wilson)

Carolina Panthers Ted Ginn Jr. (19) returns a punt against the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Rick Wilson)
24 / 29

Carolina Panthers Ted Ginn Jr. (19) returns a punt against the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Rick Wilson)

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Abry Jones (95) pressures Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) in an NFL game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/ Rick Wilson)
25 / 29

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Abry Jones (95) pressures Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) in an NFL game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/ Rick Wilson)

Carolina Panthers Chris Gamble, left, breaks up a pass intended for Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Ernest Wilford during the first quarter of a National Football League game, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2007, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Coale)
26 / 29

Carolina Panthers Chris Gamble, left, breaks up a pass intended for Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Ernest Wilford during the first quarter of a National Football League game, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2007, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Coale)

Phil Coale
Carolina Panthers quarterback Vinny Testaverde (16) drops back to pass during the fourth quarter of a National Football League game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2007, in Jacksonville, Fla. Jacksonville won, 34-6. (AP Photo/Phil Coale)
27 / 29

Carolina Panthers quarterback Vinny Testaverde (16) drops back to pass during the fourth quarter of a National Football League game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2007, in Jacksonville, Fla. Jacksonville won, 34-6. (AP Photo/Phil Coale)

Phil Coale
Carolina Panthers running back DeShaun Foster, top, is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars Brian Williams during the first quarter of a National Football League game, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2007, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Coale)
28 / 29

Carolina Panthers running back DeShaun Foster, top, is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars Brian Williams during the first quarter of a National Football League game, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2007, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Coale)

Phil Coale
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback David Garrard, center, winds up in the arms of Carolina Panthers Kris Jenkins, left, as he tries to scramble during the first quarter of an NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2007, in Jacksonville, Fla. Jacksonville won 34-6. (AP Photo/Phil Coale)
29 / 29

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback David Garrard, center, winds up in the arms of Carolina Panthers Kris Jenkins, left, as he tries to scramble during the first quarter of an NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2007, in Jacksonville, Fla. Jacksonville won 34-6. (AP Photo/Phil Coale)

Phil Coale
