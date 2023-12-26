Know Your Foe: Jacksonville Jaguars 

Questions Abound at Quarterback

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, a former No. 1-overall pick, has not missed a start since being drafted in 2021. That streak could be in jeopardy on Sunday. Lawrence has a sprained right shoulder that is being evaluated throughout the week. The injury occurred during the Jaguars' loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Christmas Eve. It's the latest in a string of injuries that have plagued Lawrence through Jacksonville's losing streak. Throughout the month of December, the quarterback has suffered an ankle injury, entered in concussion protocol, and now, is waiting to see if his shoulder will allow him to play versus the Panthers.