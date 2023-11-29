Know Your Foe: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dangerous Passing Attack

With former Panther Baker Mayfield under center, the Buccaneers sit at the middle of the pack (15th in the NFL) in passing offense, averaging 222.8 yards per game through the air.

But there is no doubt that they have the weapons to break a game open with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin split wide. These two receivers have consistently terrorized defenses across the league, as they combined for 2,147 receiving yards in 2022, marking the third time they've both surpassed 1,000 yards in the same season.

At this moment, Evans is second in the NFL with nine receiving touchdowns, while Godwin seems to always show up against Tampa Bay's NFC South rival, averaging 95.8 yards per game in his last eight contests vs. the Panthers.