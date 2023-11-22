Know Your Foe: Tennessee Titans

Nov 22, 2023 at 05:46 PM
headshot3[42] copy
Mike Duffy
KnowYourFoe_Thumbnail (1)

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers hit the road this weekend to take on the Tennessee Titans at Nashville's Nissan Stadium.

The 1:00 p.m. EST matchup pits Carolina (1-9), coming off a 33-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, against the 3-7 Titans, who have lost three straight games, most recently falling 34-14 to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The game is set to air on FOX.

The Panthers and Titans have met 6 times in NFL history (series split 3-3), with Carolina winning the last two. More on the series history can be found here.

Here's what to know about the Titans:

Will Levis
AP

Offensive Awakening

For the past few years, Tennessee's offense was predicated around the run game, with eight-year veteran and former Heisman Trophy winner Derrick Henry running roughshod over his opponents. In fact, no other player had more rushing yards (8,335) or rushing touchdowns (78) from 2016 to 2022.

Henry is off to a solid start in 2023, as he's currently sixth in the NFL with 663 rushing yards, adding four touchdowns on the ground.

But a mid-season change under center may have breathed new life into the Titans' passing attack, with rookie Will Levis taking the reins in October. The second-round draft pick made his first start in Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons and completed 19 of 29 passes for 238 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions.

He seems to have found a favorite target in offseason pickup DeAndre Hopkins. Levis and Hopkins have connected on a touchdown in each of the Titans' last four games, including 43-yard score last Sunday against the Jaguars.

Jeffery Simmons
AP

Stout Up Front

Coming off two consecutive Pro Bowl selections, 6-foot-4, 305-pound defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons is a lot to handle up front. Through 10 games, the fifth-year veteran is on pace to break his regular-season tackle tally, and he's logged 4.5 sacks and eight tackles for loss.

At the second level, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair is Tennessee's tackling machine. The former San Francisco 49er and Florida Atlantic product has led the team in takedowns in four games this season, hitting double digits in each of those contests.

Outside linebacker Arden Key is another player to watch, as he joined the team this year after stints with the former Oakland Raiders, the San Francisco 49ers and Jaguars. He boasts 2.5 sacks and his 34 quarterback pressures lead the Titans.

Steady Kickers

Sixteen-year veteran kicker Nick Folk was acquired this offseason in a trade with the New England Patriots, and he immediately helped stabilize Tennessee's special teams execution.

In 2023, Folk made his first 20 field goal attempts before a 51-yard miss at Tampa Bay in before his first miss from 51 yards at Tampa Bay in Week 10. His 20 straight field goals tied for the longest streak in franchise history, and they're the most consecutive field goals made to start a season in franchise history.

In addition, punter Ryan Stonehouse, in only his second season out of Colorado State, is a field-flipping weapon for the unit. As a rookie, he broke an NFL record that has stood for 82 years by averaging 53.1 gross yards per attempt (90 total punts).

He hasn't slowed down, as Stonehouse is currently averaging 52.8 gross yards and 44.4 new yards per punt.

Panthers vs. Titans through the years

Carolina is 2-3 all-time against the Titans franchise, winning in the last meeting in 2015.

Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Tennessee Titans' Eddie Berlin (82) celebrates his 50-yard touchdown catch on a fake punt as Carolina Panthers' Karl Hankton (88) and Steve Smith (89) follow in the first quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2003. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Tennessee Titans' Eddie Berlin (82) celebrates his 50-yard touchdown catch on a fake punt as Carolina Panthers' Karl Hankton (88) and Steve Smith (89) follow in the first quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2003. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) jumps over Tennessee Titans' Chris Hope (24) during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2011. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) jumps over Tennessee Titans' Chris Hope (24) during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2011. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) is tackled by Tennessee Titans' Colin McCarthy (52) during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2011. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) is tackled by Tennessee Titans' Colin McCarthy (52) during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2011. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.
Carolina Panthers play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 15, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) throws a pass against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2011. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) throws a pass against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2011. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Carolina Panthers' Greg Olsen (88) is tackled by Tennessee Titans' Jordan Babineaux (26) during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2011. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Carolina Panthers' Greg Olsen (88) is tackled by Tennessee Titans' Jordan Babineaux (26) during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2011. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Tennessee Titans' Matt Hasselbeck (8) scrambles against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2011. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Tennessee Titans' Matt Hasselbeck (8) scrambles against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2011. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Tennessee Titans running back LenDale White (25) carries the ball against the Carolina Panthers in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 4, 2007. White rushed for 100 yards and one touchdown as the Titans won 20-7. It was the third straight game White has rushed for 100 or more yards. (AP Photo/John Russell)
Tennessee Titans running back LenDale White (25) carries the ball against the Carolina Panthers in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 4, 2007. White rushed for 100 yards and one touchdown as the Titans won 20-7. It was the third straight game White has rushed for 100 or more yards. (AP Photo/John Russell)

John Russell
Tennessee Titans cornerback Nick Harper, right, breaks up a pass intended for Carolina Panthers wide receiver Keary Colbert in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 4, 2007. The Titans beat the Panthers 20-7. (AP Photo/John Russell)
Tennessee Titans cornerback Nick Harper, right, breaks up a pass intended for Carolina Panthers wide receiver Keary Colbert in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 4, 2007. The Titans beat the Panthers 20-7. (AP Photo/John Russell)

John Russell
Tennessee Titans quarterback Vince Young (10) trots untouched into the end zone for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers in the first quarter of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 4, 2007. At left is Carolina Panthers safety Chris Harris (43). (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Tennessee Titans quarterback Vince Young (10) trots untouched into the end zone for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers in the first quarter of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 4, 2007. At left is Carolina Panthers safety Chris Harris (43). (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey
Carolina Panthers cornerback Richard Marshall, left, breaks up a pass intended for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Justin Gage (12) in the second quarter of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 4, 2007. (AP Photo/John Russell)
Carolina Panthers cornerback Richard Marshall, left, breaks up a pass intended for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Justin Gage (12) in the second quarter of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 4, 2007. (AP Photo/John Russell)

John Russell
Tennessee Titans safety Chris Hope, left, lands on Carolina Panthers quarterback David Carr (8) as Carr is sacked in the first quarter of NFL football game action in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 4, 2007. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Tennessee Titans safety Chris Hope, left, lands on Carolina Panthers quarterback David Carr (8) as Carr is sacked in the first quarter of NFL football game action in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 4, 2007. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey
Carolina Panthers quarterback David Carr, left, is chased by Tennessee Titans linebacker David Thornton, right, in the first quarter of NFL football game action in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 4, 2007. (AP Photo/John Russell)
Carolina Panthers quarterback David Carr, left, is chased by Tennessee Titans linebacker David Thornton, right, in the first quarter of NFL football game action in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 4, 2007. (AP Photo/John Russell)

John Russell
