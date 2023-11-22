Know Your Foe: Tennessee Titans

Offensive Awakening

For the past few years, Tennessee's offense was predicated around the run game, with eight-year veteran and former Heisman Trophy winner Derrick Henry running roughshod over his opponents. In fact, no other player had more rushing yards (8,335) or rushing touchdowns (78) from 2016 to 2022.

Henry is off to a solid start in 2023, as he's currently sixth in the NFL with 663 rushing yards, adding four touchdowns on the ground.

But a mid-season change under center may have breathed new life into the Titans' passing attack, with rookie Will Levis taking the reins in October. The second-round draft pick made his first start in Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons and completed 19 of 29 passes for 238 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions.