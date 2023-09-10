Brian Burns separates business and football

Head coach Frank Reich, who has tried to separate himself from the business of the Burns situation, said he wasn't surprised with the way Burns started the game.

"I thought Brian played like he practices," Reich said. "I think Brian played today like he practiced, and that's hard. He plays with something to prove out of practice every day. Did he have a little something extra to prove, given the situation? You'll have to ask him that question. But what I saw was that's how he practices.

"I mean, he's a great player. He's absolutely integral in every way, not just as a player, as a leader."

And based on his statements Sunday, he plans to continue playing, and he said that today wasn't different despite the context of the game.

"No, I don't feel like I have anything to prove," he said. "I feel like I've done what I needed to do, and I'm just being consistent, you know. I've just taken the next step in my game, and I want to dominate.

"So coming down that first quarter, first half, whatever, that's all that was on my mind was dominating. And I've just got to make sure I don't fall out when they change the game plan against me."

And though the business realities remain — he still doesn't have a new deal — he did acknowledge a different perspective. He was calm when discussing it, referring to Houston's advice and the copy of Tony Dungy's "An Uncommon Life" sticking out of his travel bag. Those things helped him separate from a long week, and have the game we're accustomed to seeing from him.

"Just understanding it, just understanding how things work," Burns said when asked about separating the business of football and football. "Like this was my first rodeo, but still, I know business is business, and you've got to leave your emotions at the door.