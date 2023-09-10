Rapid Reactions: Panthers fall 24-10 in Atlanta

ATLANTA — This happens to rookies. Even the best rookies.

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young turned it over twice, part of a three-turnover day by his team, and the Panthers dropped the opener 24-10 to the Falcons in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Young threw a pair of interceptions to Falcons safety Jessie Bates III, continuing a trend of early struggles for No. 1 overall picks. A top pick hasn't won in an opener in his rookie year since David Carr with the Texans in 2002. I mean, Peyton Manning threw three interceptions his first time out, so this isn't a unique phenomenon.

Young finished 20-of-38 passing for 146 yards, with a touchdowns and two interceptions (for a 48.8 passer rating).

The Panthers didn't draft Young for one game, though; they chose him for the long haul. And considering he threw 12 interceptions in two years as the starter at Alabama (against 79 touchdowns), they will feel reasonably confident that he'll improve.

But the margin of error on offense at the moment is small while they put all these new parts together. So they can't afford mistakes. Seventeen Falcons points came off Panthers turnovers, and the Falcons did not turn the ball over themselves. And without deep receiver ﻿DJ Chark Jr.﻿ (out with a hamstring strain), the Panthers offense was compressed.

Young was efficient at times, but the first short-field turnover gifted the Falcons an early touchdown.

Bates jumped a route intended for tight end Hayden Hurst﻿, which was the kind of impact play the Falcons were hoping for when they gave the former Bengals safety a four-year, $64-million deal this offseason.

Three plays later, the Falcons were in the end zone, with a Desmond Ridder flip to rookie running back Bijan Robinson turning into points when Frankie Luvu﻿, Shaq Thompson﻿, and Vonn Bell bounced off the first-rounder.

Young was able to even the ledger in the second quarter with a methodical 12-play, 75-yard drive, capped by a touchdown pass to Hurst, and put together a solid nine-play drive for an Eddy Piñeiro to start the third quarter.

He spread the ball around reasonably well, but another pick by Bates in the third quarter, also in Panthers' territory, allowed the Falcons to tie at 10-10 with a Younghoe Koo field goal.

When Bates forced a Miles Sanders fumble in the third quarter, the Falcons put their third score on the board.