Panthers fill out 53-man roster, make practice squad moves

The 29-year-old Wormley is experienced in a 3-4 system, with six seasons with the Ravens and Steelers.

He had 7.0 sacks for the Steelers in 2021, when he started 14 games. Last season, he suffered a torn ACL in Week 13 and has worked his way back to health.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder has the kind of length they need on the line after coming out of initial cuts to 53 with just five linemen on the roster. His 80 career games could become helpful since the backup linemen at the moment (﻿Nick Thurman﻿ and ﻿LaBryan Ray﻿) have 10 between them, including the two of them Sunday in Atlanta.

Bootle, originally an undrafted rookie from Nebraska, spent the past two years with the Chiefs, appearing in seven games as he bounced from the practice squad to the active roster and back.