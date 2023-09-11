Panthers fill out 53-man roster, make practice squad moves

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers filled out the 53-man roster Monday, by adding tackle David Sharpe from the practice squad.
Sharpe, a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders, has also played with Houston, Washington, and Baltimore (he was in Ravens camp this summer). The 27-year-old played in 37 games with six starts, and at 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds, gives them the kind of size and experience they needed at tackle.
Given that experience, it was likely that other teams in the league were hoping to poach him off the practice squad.
The move left two available spots on the practice squad after linebacker Chandler Wooten was promoted to the 53 last week and played Sunday at Atlanta.
They also filled those Monday by adding veteran defensive end Chris Wormley and cornerback Dicaprio Bootle.
The 29-year-old Wormley is experienced in a 3-4 system, with six seasons with the Ravens and Steelers.
He had 7.0 sacks for the Steelers in 2021, when he started 14 games. Last season, he suffered a torn ACL in Week 13 and has worked his way back to health.
The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder has the kind of length they need on the line after coming out of initial cuts to 53 with just five linemen on the roster. His 80 career games could become helpful since the backup linemen at the moment (Nick Thurman and LaBryan Ray) have 10 between them, including the two of them Sunday in Atlanta.
Bootle, originally an undrafted rookie from Nebraska, spent the past two years with the Chiefs, appearing in seven games as he bounced from the practice squad to the active roster and back.
The Panthers also released defensive lineman Taylor Stallworth from the practice squad, leaving an open spot there.
