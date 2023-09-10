Notebook: Jaycee Horn's injury frustrating for him, and teammates

ATLANTA — Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn dressed slowly by his locker, already hooked to a medical device to begin his recovery process. He shook his head and said he was "sore" but didn't want to talk more about the injury that knocked him out of the Panthers' regular-season opener.

He left the game just before halftime with a hamstring injury and did not return, a frustrating start to the season for the former first-round pick.

And while he didn't have much to say, his teammates were frustrated for him, knowing the narrative after the 24-10 loss to the Falcons would be about another injury.

"It becomes very tough, becomes very tough man," cornerback Donte Jackson said of the prospect of playing without Horn. "Just knowing the type of guy he is, and knowing how bad he wants it, how hard he works, and he never does anything wrong, you know what I'm saying?

"He's always a great professional. He's always doing everything that he's supposed to do to be out there."

Of course, Jackson knows the issue that comes with that, the reason it's so frustrating. Since Horn missed most of his rookie year with a broken foot, and an important game late last year with a broken wrist (which he planned to cast up and play the following week if the playoffs were on the line), there's a bit of a trend.

"That's why it sucks, man," Jackson said. "Because you see a guy like him, who constantly goes overboard to take care of his body, and then he gets told he's injury prone, and he gets told that he can't stay healthy and stuff.

"But like behind the scenes, you know, you see how hard he actually works to be out there. And it just sucks because he'll never have that narrative not on his name. And it just sucks, man. It sucks for him. He's such a great player, such a great professional, and you just hate to see it. You just hate to see it."

Panthers head coach Frank Reich didn't have any update on the injury after the game.