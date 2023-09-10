Notebook: Jaycee Horn's injury frustrating for him, and teammates

Sep 10, 2023 at 07:17 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-447
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

ATLANTA — Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn dressed slowly by his locker, already hooked to a medical device to begin his recovery process. He shook his head and said he was "sore" but didn't want to talk more about the injury that knocked him out of the Panthers' regular-season opener.

He left the game just before halftime with a hamstring injury and did not return, a frustrating start to the season for the former first-round pick.

And while he didn't have much to say, his teammates were frustrated for him, knowing the narrative after the 24-10 loss to the Falcons would be about another injury.

"It becomes very tough, becomes very tough man," cornerback Donte Jackson said of the prospect of playing without Horn. "Just knowing the type of guy he is, and knowing how bad he wants it, how hard he works, and he never does anything wrong, you know what I'm saying?

"He's always a great professional. He's always doing everything that he's supposed to do to be out there."

Of course, Jackson knows the issue that comes with that, the reason it's so frustrating. Since Horn missed most of his rookie year with a broken foot, and an important game late last year with a broken wrist (which he planned to cast up and play the following week if the playoffs were on the line), there's a bit of a trend.

"That's why it sucks, man," Jackson said. "Because you see a guy like him, who constantly goes overboard to take care of his body, and then he gets told he's injury prone, and he gets told that he can't stay healthy and stuff.

"But like behind the scenes, you know, you see how hard he actually works to be out there. And it just sucks because he'll never have that narrative not on his name. And it just sucks, man. It sucks for him. He's such a great player, such a great professional, and you just hate to see it. You just hate to see it."

Panthers head coach Frank Reich didn't have any update on the injury after the game.

Horn was replaced by CJ Henderson﻿, who was on the other end of a late pass interference penalty. It was declined since Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts caught it anyway, and the Falcons scored their lone non-turnover-assisted touchdown on that drive.

— When the Panthers put together the roster, one of the things that was evident was the lack of a true short-yardage option to go to since they have a small quarterback in Bryce Young who isn't going to sneak it.

So in the first quarter, when faced with a third-and-1 at the Falcons 11, they handed it to wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr.﻿. At 6-1, 220 pounds, he's the closest they have to a big back, but he was stopped for no gain. On fourth-and-1, they chose to go for it, handing it to 210-pound Chuba Hubbard﻿, who was stopped for a loss.

It was an aggressive call early in the game when a field goal would have given them a 3-0 lead. But Reich said the distance to gain made it a call he wanted to make.

"It was pretty clear because it was really short; it was a kind of a short-yard," Reich said. "With the play that we felt good about. And although I'm not going to just be a chart guy, it was a very strong go on the charts."

— Reich appeared puzzled by the explanation of the fourth-quarter offsetting penalties on a punt return by Ihmir Smith-Marsette﻿.

After Smith-Marsette was dragged down from behind, the Falcons were called for a horse collar tackle penalty. But when Panthers cornerback Troy Hill was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for blocking out of bounds, the ball was placed at their own 1-yard line instead of kicking it over.

"I assumed it was a re-kick, you know, two offsetting penalties," Reich said. "They explained it to me. They took a long time looking it up and getting confirmation. It doesn't come up much. It's an odd rule, or not odd, but it is what it is.

"I think it was because they were both personal fouls; if I'm remembering what they said to me, that's what made it a different category."

Related Links

— Aside from the result, it was a solid debut for Ejiro Evero's new 3-4 defense.

The Panthers held the Falcons to just 221 yards, and only 91 of those came through the air. They sacked Desmond Ridder four times (all in the first half) and limited the Falcons to 2-of-10 third-down conversions.

On a day when three turnovers didn't lead to 17 Falcons points, those would be numbers to hang their hats on.

But linebacker Shaq Thompson went back to the Brian Burns sack strip early, which Ridder fell on, and a play in which Frankie Luvu punched the ball away from Bijan Robinson in the fourth quarter, but the Falcons recovered (it was also called back on a holding penalty on the Falcons).

"I felt like we did great," Thompson said. "They did a great job creating three turnovers, we had two that we didn't come up with one. Frankie had one that we should have come up with. We've just got to do a little better tackling, but overall, I feel like we always get better."

Between that and the opportunities created by the sacks, Thompson sees room for improvement.

"We got the guys up front who could definitely get the penetration," he said. "Burns had probably three out of the four, the strip sack. You can tell he's hungry, you know what I mean? And we could definitely play off of that and we definitely did. We've just got to come with turnovers.

"Like I said, we had two that we didn't come up with and that could have been the difference of the game."

— Reich made several references to digesting the tape before he made many declarations after the season-opening loss, but he was clear that they weren't going to brush it aside before they started preparing for next Monday's game against the Saints.

"Every one of us players and coaches should be hard on yourself in the next 24 hours," Reich said. "It should not taste good, and we need to eat every bit of it; otherwise you don't learn and get better from it.

"So, we've got to feel the disappointment and the hurt, but not just feel it; we've got to figure out how to get better. And, I believe we'll do that as a team."

Panthers at Falcons | Game Action Gallery | September 10, 2023

See the Panthers warm up before their Week 1 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.

230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-342
1 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-284
2 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-243
3 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-300
4 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-312
5 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-309
6 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-305
7 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-299
8 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-292
9 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-296
10 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-294
11 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-295
12 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-293
13 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-343
14 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-291
15 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-289
16 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-282
17 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-286
18 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-283
19 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-290
20 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-285
21 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-288
22 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-280
23 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-281
24 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-279
25 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-275
26 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-278
27 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-276
28 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-257
29 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-265
30 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-274
31 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-273
32 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-270
33 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-259
34 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-271
35 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-251
36 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-264
37 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-262
38 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-261
39 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-258
40 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-255
41 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-254
42 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-337
43 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-249
44 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-256
45 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-250
46 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-241
47 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-240
48 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-242
49 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-247
50 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-248
51 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-326
52 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-323
53 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-327
54 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-318
55 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-322
56 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-325
57 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-321
58 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-324
59 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-333
60 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-399
61 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-412
62 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-396
63 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-391
64 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-392
65 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-397
66 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-385
67 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-375
68 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-383
69 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-374
70 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-371
71 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-369
72 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-368
73 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-366
74 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-361
75 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-353
76 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-360
77 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-359
78 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-352
79 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-357
80 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-355
81 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-350
82 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-349
83 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-330
84 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-344
85 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-332
86 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-457
87 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-478
88 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-476
89 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-481
90 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-474
91 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-467
92 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-472
93 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-466
94 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-464
95 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-452
96 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-459
97 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-458
98 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-451
99 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-577
100 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-600
101 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-560
102 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-570
103 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-574
104 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-592
105 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-615
106 / 125
Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-571
107 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-618
108 / 125
Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-569
109 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-616
110 / 125
Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-645
111 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-650
112 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-624
113 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-607
114 / 125
Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-610
115 / 125
Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-641
116 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-649
117 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-647
118 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-576
119 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-653
120 / 125
Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-644
121 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-630
122 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-639
123 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-629
124 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-635
125 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers drop season opener to Atlanta

Check out the stats and superlatives from the Panthers' season opener against the Falcons. 
news

Bryce Young leads with accountability after season-opening loss to Atlanta

The Panthers' rookie quarterback threw two interceptions in his NFL debut, and he took full responsibility for those miscues after the loss. 
news

Brian Burns separates business and football

The Panthers pass-rusher had a solid opener after an emotional week, and said he planned to continue to play with or without a new deal.
news

Rapid Reactions: Panthers fall 24-10 in Atlanta

Bryce Young threw two interceptions, and the Falcons scored 17 points off Carolina turnovers, which was the difference in the regular season opener.
news

Inactives: DJ Chark out for the Panthers in opener

The Panthers only had to make four players inactive for today's Week 1 matchup against the Falcons.
news

Five things to watch at Atlanta: Bryce Young starts in NFC South road opener

Here are five things to watch for as the Panthers travel to play the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the sesaon. 
news

Eight months in: Austin Corbett is getting closer

The Panthers right guard continues to do more and more, as he's doing football drills again as he comes back from last season's torn ACL.
news

Panthers add Chandler Wooten to active roster

The linebacker was brought up from the practice squad, giving them 52 players on the 53-man roster.
news

Week 1 Friday Injury Report: Receiver watch

There was good news for some Panthers receivers following Friday's practice. 
news

Are you ready for more Luke Kuechly?

After working seven games as a broadcasting rookie with the Panthers Radio Network last season, he'll call 13 games this year, including eight alongside Jake Delhomme.
news

Getting used to a new look

New defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is asking some new things of his secondary, but they think it plays to the strengths of the players they have on hand.
Advertising