Stats and Superlatives: Panthers drop season opener to Atlanta

TEAM STATS
- The Panthers held Atlanta to zero net passing yards in the first half, the third-lowest total allowed by the team in a first half in franchise history.
- The Panthers recorded four sacks in the first half for the first time since Week 13 of the 2019 season against the Washington Commanders.
PLAYER STATS
- Defensive end Derrick Brown recorded a 13-yard sack on Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder in the second quarter. It was first full sack since Week 7 of the 2021 season against the New York Giants.
- Brown ended the day with nine tackles (eight solo), one sack, one quarterback hit and two tackles for loss. His nine tackles are the second-most he's posted in a game in his career. (He posted 12 against Atlanta in Week 8 of the 2022 season.) His eight solo tackles mark a career high.
- Linebacker Frankie Luvu finished the game with seven tackles (three solo), one sack and three quarterback hits (a single-game career high).
- Tight end Hayden Hurst tallied the first touchdown of the season for the Panthers on a 4-yard reception from quarterback Bryce Young. It was Hurst's first-career touchdown as a Panther, first in a season opener, and his first against his former team, Atlanta.
- Outside Linebacker Brian Burns finished the day with seven tackles (four solo), 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one quarterback hit. Burns recorded his third career game of tallying at least 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble and his first since Week 12 of the 2022 season against the Denver Broncos.
- Burns collected 1.5 sacks in the first quarter, the second time in his career after doing so since Week 9 of the 2021 season against the New England Patriots.
See the Panthers warm up before their Week 1 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.