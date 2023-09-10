Presented by

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers drop season opener to Atlanta

Sep 10, 2023 at 06:14 PM
StatsAndSuperlatives_Thumbnail (2)

TEAM STATS

  • The Panthers held Atlanta to zero net passing yards in the first half, the third-lowest total allowed by the team in a first half in franchise history.
  • The Panthers recorded four sacks in the first half for the first time since Week 13 of the 2019 season against the Washington Commanders.

PLAYER STATS

  • Defensive end ﻿Derrick Brown﻿ recorded a 13-yard sack on Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder in the second quarter. It was first full sack since Week 7 of the 2021 season against the New York Giants.
  • Brown ended the day with nine tackles (eight solo), one sack, one quarterback hit and two tackles for loss. His nine tackles are the second-most he's posted in a game in his career. (He posted 12 against Atlanta in Week 8 of the 2022 season.) His eight solo tackles mark a career high.
  • Linebacker ﻿Frankie Luvu﻿ finished the game with seven tackles (three solo), one sack and three quarterback hits (a single-game career high).
  • Tight end ﻿Hayden Hurst﻿ tallied the first touchdown of the season for the Panthers on a 4-yard reception from quarterback ﻿Bryce Young﻿. It was Hurst's first-career touchdown as a Panther, first in a season opener, and his first against his former team, Atlanta.
  • Outside Linebacker ﻿Brian Burns﻿ finished the day with seven tackles (four solo), 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one quarterback hit. Burns recorded his third career game of tallying at least 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble and his first since Week 12 of the 2022 season against the Denver Broncos.
  • Burns collected 1.5 sacks in the first quarter, the second time in his career after doing so since Week 9 of the 2021 season against the New England Patriots.

Panthers at Falcons | Game Action Gallery | September 10, 2023

See the Panthers warm up before their Week 1 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.

230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-342
1 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-284
2 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-243
3 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-300
4 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-312
5 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-309
6 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-305
7 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-299
8 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-292
9 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-296
10 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-294
11 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-295
12 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-293
13 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-343
14 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-291
15 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-289
16 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-282
17 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-286
18 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-283
19 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-290
20 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-285
21 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-288
22 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-280
23 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-281
24 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-279
25 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-275
26 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-278
27 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-276
28 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-257
29 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-265
30 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-274
31 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-273
32 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-270
33 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-259
34 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-271
35 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-251
36 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-264
37 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-262
38 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-261
39 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-258
40 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-255
41 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-254
42 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-337
43 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-249
44 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-256
45 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-250
46 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-241
47 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-240
48 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-242
49 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-247
50 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-248
51 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-326
52 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-323
53 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-327
54 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-318
55 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-322
56 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-325
57 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-321
58 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-324
59 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-333
60 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-399
61 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-412
62 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-396
63 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-391
64 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-392
65 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-397
66 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-385
67 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-375
68 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-383
69 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-374
70 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-371
71 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-369
72 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-368
73 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-366
74 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-361
75 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-353
76 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-360
77 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-359
78 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-352
79 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-357
80 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-355
81 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-350
82 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-349
83 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-330
84 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-344
85 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-332
86 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-457
87 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-478
88 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-476
89 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-481
90 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-474
91 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-467
92 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-472
93 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-466
94 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-464
95 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-452
96 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-459
97 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-458
98 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-451
99 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-577
100 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-600
101 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-560
102 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-570
103 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-574
104 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-592
105 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-615
106 / 125
Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-571
107 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-618
108 / 125
Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-569
109 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-616
110 / 125
Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-645
111 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-650
112 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-624
113 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-607
114 / 125
Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-610
115 / 125
Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-641
116 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-649
117 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-647
118 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-576
119 / 125
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-653
120 / 125
Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-644
121 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-630
122 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-639
123 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-629
124 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230910 @ ATL In Game Edits-635
125 / 125
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
