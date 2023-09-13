"Next man up" has multiple meanings for CJ Henderson

When Hall got this job with the Panthers, he called up his former Washington co-worker Torrian Gray, who coached Henderson at Florida.

"And I reached out to him just to kind of get a little bit of background on CJ," Hall said during training camp. "First thing he told me, CJ is explosive. A freaking athlete, right?

"We've got to get CJ playing with more confidence, but when I look at CJ and Donte and Jaycee, that's like three No. 1s, and we're going to need all of them at some point."

That point is now, and his teammates have grown to trust him.

"He's been great," Jackson said. "He's a top-notch competitor, top-notch professional. Always in the building ready to work, and yeah, he's a confident guy, and he plays like it."

It's a different kind of confidence than the normal cornerback swagger, as Henderson's a quiet guy in a room of larger-than-life characters. And now that he has another mouth to feed, Henderson knows what's on the line for him and the Panthers over the next few weeks and months.

Jackson sees it in him and has picked up on it in their conversations about football and family.

"It's right there; it's a motivation that you can see right in front of you every day when you get home," Jackson said. "You know, my kids don't care about what goes on at, at work, you know, they're just happy to see Dad. When you think about it like that, you just, you're just happy that somebody can take you out of that mold and out of that mindset, so it gives you an extra something."

Henderson's still kind of a quiet guy, but when he talks about the challenges he's been through as an NFL player, he opens up a bit. He's seen some things in three-plus years in the league and has gained an understanding of what's on the line for him now.

"I don't really look at it in that, in that frame," he said of all the changes he's been a part of. "I try to just keep moving forward, thinking about the future, what's ahead, instead of what I've been through.

"It's just trusting my process, moving forward, and the opportunities I have ahead instead of reflecting. Sometimes I take the time to reflect, but really it's just about moving forward and thinking about the opportunities I have got."

He's got a big one now.