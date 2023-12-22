"Wasted knowledge" but not wasted money: How Nick Thurman and LaBryan Ray found a home

Knowing your role is key in the NFL, and not everyone does. And if you're truly smart and understand the league, you understand nothing's permanent, and even if there's money coming in, it has an expiration date.

So when you notice Ray heading home from work and getting into his Nissan Altima, that stands out. NFL parking lots are stratified. Closest to the door are the players and coaches, then staffers in various departments as you get farther away from the building. So you get a lot of luxury sedans and sports cars, nice trucks and the Porsches and the occasional Tesla, and then you see an Altima, and it's like one of the equipment guys must have driven his wife's car that day and parked in somebody else's spot. Most Altimas have three hubcaps, like the fourth one's an upsell at the dealership.

But that's the car of an NFL player, at least this one, the one whose teammates tease about not wanting to come up with money to get wings for the meeting room or wonder why the Christmas gifts have to be so expensive.

"It ain't no contest for real. Yeah, definitely 100 percent. I'm not even mad about that," Ray said with a shrug when asked about his reputation as "the cheapest guy in the room."

"That's kind of how I always been," he said. "I've been very a very mindful of my money. That's just how I am."

For one, it's smart because when you're the kind of guy trying out a week into training camp, there are few guarantees. And though they tease him sometimes, they also respect it because it's genuine. The steaks at Steak 48 and Texas Roadhouse both come from cows, so paying the extra seems unnatural to Ray.

"He's a great dude, bro, great soul. What I mean by that, he's extremely humble, comes from humble beginnings," Thurman said of his partner. "We like him that way. I wouldn't use the term green, but sometimes it's things you don't need to know. So it's not even that he's cheap; he just doesn't need all the stuff.