Eddy Piñeiro named NFC special teams player of the week

"Yeah, I would say the way that I kicked the game-winner, the wind was into my face. I think they probably maxed out like 50 yards, 48 or 50. The wind was right in your face, a right-to-left wind. And I would say the other way, maybe even break an NFL record (The NFL record is 66 yards by Justin Tucker in 2021).

"I would say maybe 60 plus going the other way from how the wind was going, but also the ball was drenched, it was super wet, it was super heavy. So I think that plays a part in some distance, but it was definitely going; you can definitely kick the ball farther going the other way from where I hit the game-winner."

Piñeiro has proven himself reliable on most of his kicks since coming here last September.

He's hit 90.5 percent of his field goals in that time (57-of-63), lending some stability to a spot that needed it. He's the sixth kicker they've used to kick field goals in a game since Graham Gano's injury in 2018. Who can forget the Ryan Santoso era? Or the painful and ridiculous luck of Zane Gonzalez, injured twice against the Bills, once in the preseason and once in a pregame, forcing wide receiver Brandon Zylstra to kick off (Zylstra was Kamu Grugier-Hill before Kamu)? Or Chandler Catanzaro, or Lirim Hajrullahu, or offseason and practice squad kickers such as Dominik Eberle or Matt Ammendola, or Taylor Bertolet, or Blake Haubeil? So many kickers.

But now, with Sunday's three field goals, he moved out of a tie with Joey Slye to move into third on the team's all-time field goal list with 57. He's going to need to be here a long time to move up on that list since it's topped by John Kasay with 351 and Gano with 165. But in franchise history, there's those two, and now there's Piñeiro.

Tabor has always been an advocate and grinned when asked Sunday about running the clock down rather than trying to score a touchdown.