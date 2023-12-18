Little things can make big differences in a win

It was a gratifying way to end the game in a season that lacked many such chances, so Tabor was grateful that it came at all, much less in one decided by those tiny special teams margins. They're still 2-12, and that's bad, he gets that. But it's so much better than 1-13 that the difference was worth fighting over every inch of real estate.

"No, it was, it was fun," Tabor admitted. "We talked about it all week; we talked about it right in here starting on Wednesday of what the day was going to look like, from everything, the weather, the wind, how we were going to have to play the game. And at the end, we just kept saying we are going to win this game, and that's what they did. Anytime you have a 17-play drive at the end of the game to get a walk-off field goal. I think that says something about your kids and your guys. So I couldn't be more proud of them.

"We just keep going, and I know that we're not where we want to be. I understand all that, but based on that tape, you can't question who they are, and I was really happy for them that they were able to break through. You know, sometimes you knock at the door all the time, and no one answers. Then sooner or later, you've got to kick it down, and we did it tonight."

And sometimes, it takes the guy in charge of the kicking game making calls based on kicking with the wind, not letting the kicker kick, or letting the kicker kick in a less-than-ideal situation to kick that door down.

"Even at the end of the game, when we could have run it in, they probably would have let us run in the end zone; he was smart enough," Tremble said. "Coach Tabes knew what we wanted to do, trusted in Eddy, and was able to take those knees and take the win. It was awesome, man, believing in him 100 percent.