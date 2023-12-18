Stats and Superlatives: Panthers vs. Falcons

Dec 17, 2023 at 07:42 PM
  • Kicker Eddy Piñeiro passed Joey Slye for third-most field goals made in Panthers history with 65. He connected on his second walk-off field goal of the season with one second left in the game to secure the Panthers victory. He has also made 30 consecutive field goals at Bank of America Stadium.
  • Running back Chuba Hubbard recorded 87 rushing yards on 22 attempts (4.0 avg.). He has rushed for 80+ yards in three-consecutive games, which is the longest streak of his career.
  • Tackle Taylor Moton tied punter Jason Baker for the third-most consecutive games played in Panthers history with 112.
  • Outside linebacker Brian Burns surpassed defensive tackle Kawann Short for fourth-most tackles for loss in Panthers history with 56.
  • Defensive tackle Derrick Brown recorded five tackles and one quarterback hit. Brown's 221 career tackles are the fifth most all-time in Panthers history by a defensive lineman in Panthers history. Brown also set a single season career-high with 13 quarterback hits.
  • Offensive lineman J.D. DiRenzo made his NFL debut in today's game serving as an extra blocker.
  • Cornerback Troy Hill forced a fumble on Falcons running back Bijan Robinson with Burns recovering it. It's Hill second-career forced fumble and Burns' second-career fumble recovery.
  • Safety Xavier Woods recorded his second interception of the season and 10th of his career after picking off quarterback Desmond Ridder in the fourth quarter. His red zone interception at Carolina's 5-yard line set up the game winning drive.
  • The Panthers finished the game with a 17-play, 90-yard drive that ended with a game-winning kick Piñeiro. 17 plays is tied for the longest by the Panthers, and the 90-yard drive is the longest of the season.
  • Quarterback Bryce Young finished the game 18-for-24 (75%) for 167 yards and a passing rating of 93.6. During the game winning driving, Young went five-for-five for 68 yards. His 75.5 completion percentage was the second highest of the season.

news

Defense finally gets the needed takeaways

Two turnovers came up huge in the Panthers' 9-7 win over the Atlanta Falcons. 
news

Players appreciated the soaked solidarity: "Thank you for those loyal fans"

It might not have been a full house. But the crowd that stayed through the miserble conditions got to celebrate the second win of the year, and Panthers players acknowledged their presence.
news

Bryce Young after win: "Where else would you rather be?"

The rookie quarterback led a game-winning field goal drive, making key plays in the passing game, when those hadn't been there for most of the season.
news

Live Updates: Panthers vs. Falcons

Follow all the action in real time with posts from the Panthers and team writer.
news

Rapid Reactions: Something to celebrate

The Panthers beat the Falcons 9-7 Sunday in a monsoon, giving them something to enjoy in a season gone wrong on many levels.
news

Inactives: Only four receivers up for Falcons game

Both Terrace Marshall Jr. and Mike Strachan are among the inactives this week, a list impacted by both injuries and illnesses.
news

Week 15 Game Preview: Panthers vs. Falcons

Here are the facts and figures you need to know before the Panthers play the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
news

Five things to watch against the Falcons: An O-line kind of day

Between the rain and the way the Panthers have been running the ball lately, Sunday's game against the Falcons is set up to be a big one for left tackle Ikem Ekwonu and friends.
news

Hayden Hurst, Justin McCray placed on injured reserve

The veteran tight end suffered a concussion in Week 10 against the Bears and remains in the concussion protocol.
news

Week 15 Friday Injury Report: Brian Burns questionable

The Panthers ruled three players out this week, and are battling a seasonal illness which has four players listed as questionable, among the other injury concerns.
news

Chuba Hubbard's sudden star turn came from everyday work

The running back wasn't a great pass-catcher early in his career. So he went about fixing that in a time-tested way, by working on his weaknesses meticulously, every day.
