Stats and Superlatives: Panthers vs. Falcons

- Kicker Eddy Piñeiro passed Joey Slye for third-most field goals made in Panthers history with 65. He connected on his second walk-off field goal of the season with one second left in the game to secure the Panthers victory. He has also made 30 consecutive field goals at Bank of America Stadium.
- Running back Chuba Hubbard recorded 87 rushing yards on 22 attempts (4.0 avg.). He has rushed for 80+ yards in three-consecutive games, which is the longest streak of his career.
- Tackle Taylor Moton tied punter Jason Baker for the third-most consecutive games played in Panthers history with 112.
- Outside linebacker Brian Burns surpassed defensive tackle Kawann Short for fourth-most tackles for loss in Panthers history with 56.
- Defensive tackle Derrick Brown recorded five tackles and one quarterback hit. Brown's 221 career tackles are the fifth most all-time in Panthers history by a defensive lineman in Panthers history. Brown also set a single season career-high with 13 quarterback hits.
- Offensive lineman J.D. DiRenzo made his NFL debut in today's game serving as an extra blocker.
- Cornerback Troy Hill forced a fumble on Falcons running back Bijan Robinson with Burns recovering it. It's Hill second-career forced fumble and Burns' second-career fumble recovery.
- Safety Xavier Woods recorded his second interception of the season and 10th of his career after picking off quarterback Desmond Ridder in the fourth quarter. His red zone interception at Carolina's 5-yard line set up the game winning drive.
- The Panthers finished the game with a 17-play, 90-yard drive that ended with a game-winning kick Piñeiro. 17 plays is tied for the longest by the Panthers, and the 90-yard drive is the longest of the season.
- Quarterback Bryce Young finished the game 18-for-24 (75%) for 167 yards and a passing rating of 93.6. During the game winning driving, Young went five-for-five for 68 yards. His 75.5 completion percentage was the second highest of the season.
