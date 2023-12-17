Players appreciated the soaked solidarity: "Thank you for those loyal fans"

But Bozeman also has a family, and he tried to tell them to stay home. It was 46 degrees at kickoff, and it didn't get much warmer as the day went. Also, it started raining before they arrived; it never stopped, and the winds picked up as the day went.

In short, it was miserable.

The kind of thing you can't make people show up for, a day when you can only count on volunteers.

"I mean, these are tough conditions," Bozeman said. "I told my family to stay home, but they decided to come out anyway. But they always support me and always have my back.