Snap Counts: Week 15 vs. Atlanta

Dec 18, 2023 at 06:35 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
SnapCounts_Thumbnail (16)

CHARLOTTE — View the snap counts and playtime percentages for the Panthers against the Falcons in Week 15 of the regular season.

Table inside Article
Player Offensive snaps Special teams snaps
Cade Mays 66 (100%) 3 (16%)
Ikem Ekwonu 66 (100%) 3 (16%)
Taylor Moton 66 (100%) 3 (16%)
Bryce Young 66 (100%)
Bradley Bozeman 66 (100%)
Adam Thielen 63 (95%)
Jonathan Mingo 60 (91%)
Tommy Tremble 55 (83%) 10 (53%)
DJ Chark 49 (74%)
Chuba Hubbard 48 (73%)
Nash Jensen 33 (50%) 3 (16%)
Gabe Jackson 33 (50%) 3 (16%)
Ihmir Smith-Marsette 18 (27%) 8 (42%)
Miles Sanders 18 (27%)
Stephen Sullivan 14 (21%) 10 (53%)
JD DiRenzo 4 (6%) 3 (16%)
Raheem Blackshear 1 (2%) 7 (37%)
  • When Gabe Jackson rotated in for Nash Jensen in the second half, the veteran lineman became the eighth player to appear in a game at right guard this season. That's too many. Jensen was number seven, and that's too many, too. They split the snaps evenly, which is kind of statistically remarkable, actually.
  • The Panthers went with just four receivers active for the game, but the usage patterns were largely the same. Of the three regulars, Adam Thielen and Jonathan Mingo played practically every snap, while DJ Chark Jr. was the third and came off when they used two tight ends or alternate personnel.
  • Speaking of alternate personnel, rookie offensive lineman J.D. DiRenzo got his first NFL snaps Sunday. He played four snaps as an eligible lineman when the Panthers loaded up in short-yardage situations.
Table inside Article
Player Defensive snaps Special teams snaps
Frankie Luvu 52 (100%) 1 (5%)
Derrick Brown 52 (100%) 1 (5%)
Jaycee Horn 52 (100%)
Vonn Bell 52 (100%)
Xavier Woods 52 (100%)
Brian Burns 46 (88%) 1 (5%)
Donte Jackson 46 (88%)
Yetur Gross-Matos 41 (79%) 1 (5%)
Nick Thurman 28 (54%)
Kamu Grugier-Hill 27 (52%) 16 (84%)
Shy Tuttle 17 (33%) 1 (5%)
Marquis Haynes Jr. 17 (33%)
LaBryan Ray 15 (29%)
Troy Hill 14 (27%) 3 (16%)
Deion Jones 13 (25%)
Jeremy Chinn 12 (23%) 16 (84%)
Chris Wormley 12 (23%) 1 (5%)
DeShawn Williams 11 (21%)
DJ Johnson 7 (13%) 10 (53%)
CJ Henderson 6 (12%) 6 (32%)
  • It feels like we say this every week, but Derrick Brown is a beast. He played every snap Sunday, something not many people his size can physically do. Linebackers and safeties and corners, sure. But 320-ish-pound linemen? Hardly ever. He had another five tackles and a quarterback hit and is a constant disruption in the middle. 
  • Of course, it helps since they only had to play 52 snaps, a testament to a defense that allowed just 204 yards all day.
  • Since the Falcons wanted to spend the game running as much as the Panthers did, the game was largely played in base defense. That meant fewer snaps for passing-down nickel Troy Hill (14), run-down nickel Jeremy Chinn (12) or third outside corner CJ Henderson (6), and he had to spot in when Donte Jackson left with a back injury.
Table inside Article
Player Special teams snaps
Sam Franklin 16 (84 %)
Jammie Robinson 15 (79%)
Amare Barno 15 (79%)
Tae Davis 15 (79%)
Alex Cook 10 (53%)
Shaq Griffin 8 (42%)
Johnny Hekker 8 (42%)
JJ Jansen 8 (42%)
Eddy Piñeiro 4 (21%)
  • Kicker Eddy Piñeiro had fewer snaps than he ordinarily would have since Kamu Grugier-Hill kicked off for him twice. Putting an extra tackler on the field for squib kicks was a strategic decision by Chris Tabor. It's a deep-cut move when your interim coach is also the special teams coordinator.
  • Shaquill Griffin made his Panthers debut, playing special teams. The veteran cornerback is getting a late look here in practice to see where he might fit next year.

