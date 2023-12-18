Snap Counts: Week 15 vs. Atlanta

CHARLOTTE — View the snap counts and playtime percentages for the Panthers against the Falcons in Week 15 of the regular season.
|Player
|Offensive snaps
|Special teams snaps
|Cade Mays
|66 (100%)
|3 (16%)
|Ikem Ekwonu
|66 (100%)
|3 (16%)
|Taylor Moton
|66 (100%)
|3 (16%)
|Bryce Young
|66 (100%)
|Bradley Bozeman
|66 (100%)
|Adam Thielen
|63 (95%)
|Jonathan Mingo
|60 (91%)
|Tommy Tremble
|55 (83%)
|10 (53%)
|DJ Chark
|49 (74%)
|Chuba Hubbard
|48 (73%)
|Nash Jensen
|33 (50%)
|3 (16%)
|Gabe Jackson
|33 (50%)
|3 (16%)
|Ihmir Smith-Marsette
|18 (27%)
|8 (42%)
|Miles Sanders
|18 (27%)
|Stephen Sullivan
|14 (21%)
|10 (53%)
|JD DiRenzo
|4 (6%)
|3 (16%)
|Raheem Blackshear
|1 (2%)
|7 (37%)
- When Gabe Jackson rotated in for Nash Jensen in the second half, the veteran lineman became the eighth player to appear in a game at right guard this season. That's too many. Jensen was number seven, and that's too many, too. They split the snaps evenly, which is kind of statistically remarkable, actually.
- The Panthers went with just four receivers active for the game, but the usage patterns were largely the same. Of the three regulars, Adam Thielen and Jonathan Mingo played practically every snap, while DJ Chark Jr. was the third and came off when they used two tight ends or alternate personnel.
- Speaking of alternate personnel, rookie offensive lineman J.D. DiRenzo got his first NFL snaps Sunday. He played four snaps as an eligible lineman when the Panthers loaded up in short-yardage situations.
|Player
|Defensive snaps
|Special teams snaps
|Frankie Luvu
|52 (100%)
|1 (5%)
|Derrick Brown
|52 (100%)
|1 (5%)
|Jaycee Horn
|52 (100%)
|Vonn Bell
|52 (100%)
|Xavier Woods
|52 (100%)
|Brian Burns
|46 (88%)
|1 (5%)
|Donte Jackson
|46 (88%)
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|41 (79%)
|1 (5%)
|Nick Thurman
|28 (54%)
|Kamu Grugier-Hill
|27 (52%)
|16 (84%)
|Shy Tuttle
|17 (33%)
|1 (5%)
|Marquis Haynes Jr.
|17 (33%)
|LaBryan Ray
|15 (29%)
|Troy Hill
|14 (27%)
|3 (16%)
|Deion Jones
|13 (25%)
|Jeremy Chinn
|12 (23%)
|16 (84%)
|Chris Wormley
|12 (23%)
|1 (5%)
|DeShawn Williams
|11 (21%)
|DJ Johnson
|7 (13%)
|10 (53%)
|CJ Henderson
|6 (12%)
|6 (32%)
- It feels like we say this every week, but Derrick Brown is a beast. He played every snap Sunday, something not many people his size can physically do. Linebackers and safeties and corners, sure. But 320-ish-pound linemen? Hardly ever. He had another five tackles and a quarterback hit and is a constant disruption in the middle.
- Of course, it helps since they only had to play 52 snaps, a testament to a defense that allowed just 204 yards all day.
- Since the Falcons wanted to spend the game running as much as the Panthers did, the game was largely played in base defense. That meant fewer snaps for passing-down nickel Troy Hill (14), run-down nickel Jeremy Chinn (12) or third outside corner CJ Henderson (6), and he had to spot in when Donte Jackson left with a back injury.
|Player
|Special teams snaps
|Sam Franklin
|16 (84 %)
|Jammie Robinson
|15 (79%)
|Amare Barno
|15 (79%)
|Tae Davis
|15 (79%)
|Alex Cook
|10 (53%)
|Shaq Griffin
|8 (42%)
|Johnny Hekker
|8 (42%)
|JJ Jansen
|8 (42%)
|Eddy Piñeiro
|4 (21%)
- Kicker Eddy Piñeiro had fewer snaps than he ordinarily would have since Kamu Grugier-Hill kicked off for him twice. Putting an extra tackler on the field for squib kicks was a strategic decision by Chris Tabor. It's a deep-cut move when your interim coach is also the special teams coordinator.
- Shaquill Griffin made his Panthers debut, playing special teams. The veteran cornerback is getting a late look here in practice to see where he might fit next year.
View all the action from the Panthers game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15.