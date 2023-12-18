Defense finally gets the needed takeaways

Dec 17, 2023 at 07:15 PM
Richard Walker mug
Richard Walker
231217 Falcons In-Game-188
Carolina Panthers

Entering Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons, the Carolina Panthers ranked among the NFL's top defenses in some significant categories despite the team's 1-12 overall record.

The Panthers were third in passing yards allowed, fourth in total yards allowed and fifth in third-down efficiency.

But Carolina ranked last in the 32-team league in forcing turnovers with nine.

In Sunday's 9-7 victory, the Panthers forced two turnovers that stopped Atlanta drives at critical points of the game, in addition to creating points that proved decisive.

"We created turnovers," Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn said. "We didn't get in the end zone off the fumble, but we got points. And then to see the offense come back out there with seven minutes left (after an interception) and drive all the way down the field is elite execution by them. (It's) just complementary football, and it came out in our favor."

Late in the third quarter with Carolina trailing 7-3, cornerback Troy Hill and outside linebacker Brian Burns combined to create the first theft.

Hill punched the ball away from Atlanta's rookie running back Bijan Robinson, and Burns recovered at the Falcons' 24.

Six plays later, a Panthers field goal cut the Atlanta lead to 7-6 with 13:32 to play.

Later in the fourth quarter, safety Xavier Woods came up with the second turnover, as he intercepted a Desmond Ridder pass at the Carolina 3 and returned it two yards to the 5 with 7:35 left to play.

Not only did the interception stop a Falcons drive where points would've put Carolina in a tough spot, but the turnover seemed to breathe life into the rain-soaked crowd that stuck it out at Bank of America Stadium.

And based on what was about to happen, it certainly sparked the team's offense for a drive that gave the team its second win of the season.

Seventeen plays and five first downs after Woods' interception, Carolina's Eddy Piñeiro booted his second game-winning 23-yard field on the final play of the game this season.

"Again, we want to play together, so (when) the defense makes a big play like that (Woods pass interception), going through our mind is, 'Let's go capitalize,'" Panthers quarterback Bryce Young said. "Obviously getting a red zone turnover, that's huge. (The) defense has been playing lights-out, doing a great job. Then they gave us an opportunity like that, and we want to capitalize. That's really our mindset."

Interim Panthers head coach Chris Tabor said he watched the Avocados From Mexico Cure Bowl on Saturday in Orlando, Fla., that saw Appalachian State and Miami, Ohio, combine for 13 total fumbles in a 13-9 victory played during the same rainy weather system that came through Charlotte.

It gave him some idea of what Sunday might be like.

As the final whistle sounded, the teams combined for five fumbles, with Atlanta recovering two of their three fumbles and the Panthers recovering both of their fumbles.

"Obviously you preach 100-percent ball security," Tabor said. "Was I shocked by that? I wasn't because of the conditions, and I think mentally you already know that, but the kids did a good job of bouncing back, and we protected the ball, and that was big."

Panthers vs Falcons | Game Action Gallery | December 17, 2023

View all the action from the Panthers game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15.

231217 Falcons In-Game-114
1 / 69
Carolina Panthers
231217 Falcons In-Game-110
2 / 69
Carolina Panthers
231217 Falcons In-Game-111
3 / 69
Carolina Panthers
231217 Falcons In-Game-113
4 / 69
Carolina Panthers
231217 Falcons In-Game-112
5 / 69
Carolina Panthers
231217 Falcons In-Game-115
6 / 69
Carolina Panthers
231217 Falcons In-Game-118
7 / 69
Carolina Panthers
231217 Falcons In-Game-117
8 / 69
Carolina Panthers
231217 Falcons In-Game-119
9 / 69
Carolina Panthers
231217 Falcons In-Game-122
10 / 69
Carolina Panthers
231217 Falcons In-Game-121
11 / 69
Carolina Panthers
231217 Falcons In-Game-134
12 / 69
Carolina Panthers
231217 Falcons In-Game-128
13 / 69
Carolina Panthers
231217 Falcons In-Game-131
14 / 69
Carolina Panthers
231217 Falcons In-Game-133
15 / 69
Carolina Panthers
231217 Falcons In-Game-123
16 / 69
Carolina Panthers
231217 Falcons In-Game-130
17 / 69
Carolina Panthers
231217 Falcons In-Game-129
18 / 69
Carolina Panthers
231217 Falcons In-Game-132
19 / 69
Carolina Panthers
231217 Falcons In-Game-135
20 / 69
Carolina Panthers
231217 Falcons In-Game-126
21 / 69
Carolina Panthers
231217 Falcons In-Game-127
22 / 69
Carolina Panthers
231217 Falcons In-Game-138
23 / 69
231217 Falcons In-Game-142
24 / 69
Carolina Panthers
231217 Falcons In-Game-144
25 / 69
Carolina Panthers
231217 Falcons In-Game-136
26 / 69
231217 Falcons In-Game-139
27 / 69
231217 Falcons In-Game-141
28 / 69
Carolina Panthers
231217 Falcons In-Game-143
29 / 69
Carolina Panthers
231217 Falcons In-Game-147
30 / 69
Carolina Panthers
231217 Falcons In-Game-152
31 / 69
231217 Falcons In-Game-158
32 / 69
231217 Falcons In-Game-157
33 / 69
231217 Falcons In-Game-155
34 / 69
231217 Falcons In-Game-149
35 / 69
Carolina Panthers
231217 Falcons In-Game-156
36 / 69
231217 Falcons In-Game-148
37 / 69
Carolina Panthers
231217 Falcons In-Game-163
38 / 69
231217 Falcons In-Game-161
39 / 69
231217 Falcons In-Game-160
40 / 69
231217 Falcons In-Game-145
41 / 69
Carolina Panthers
231217 Falcons In-Game-153
42 / 69
231217 Falcons In-Game-154
43 / 69
231217 Falcons In-Game-152
44 / 69
231217 Falcons In-Game-165
45 / 69
231217 Falcons In-Game-159
46 / 69
231217 Falcons In-Game-167
47 / 69
231217 Falcons In-Game-162
48 / 69
231217 Falcons In-Game-168
49 / 69
Carolina Panthers
231217 Falcons In-Game-174
50 / 69
Carolina Panthers
231217 Falcons In-Game-171
51 / 69
Carolina Panthers
231217 Falcons In-Game-182
52 / 69
Carolina Panthers
231217 Falcons In-Game-181
53 / 69
231217 Falcons In-Game-176
54 / 69
231217 Falcons In-Game-191
55 / 69
Carolina Panthers
231217 Falcons In-Game-189
56 / 69
Carolina Panthers
231217 Falcons In-Game-193
57 / 69
Carolina Panthers
231217 Falcons In-Game-187
58 / 69
Carolina Panthers
231217 Falcons In-Game-184
59 / 69
Carolina Panthers
231217 Falcons In-Game-199
60 / 69
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231217 Falcons In-Game-198
61 / 69
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231217 Falcons In-Game-200
62 / 69
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231217 Falcons In-Game-188
63 / 69
Carolina Panthers
231217 Falcons In-Game-201
64 / 69
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231217 Falcons In-Game-186
65 / 69
Carolina Panthers
231217 Falcons In-Game-197
66 / 69
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231217 Falcons In-Game-196
67 / 69
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231217 Falcons In-Game-194
68 / 69
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231217 Falcons In-Game-202
69 / 69
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers vs. Falcons

Check out the stats and superlatives from the Panthers' Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons
news

Players appreciated the soaked solidarity: "Thank you for those loyal fans"

It might not have been a full house. But the crowd that stayed through the miserble conditions got to celebrate the second win of the year, and Panthers players acknowledged their presence.
news

Bryce Young after win: "Where else would you rather be?"

The rookie quarterback led a game-winning field goal drive, making key plays in the passing game, when those hadn't been there for most of the season.
news

Live Updates: Panthers vs. Falcons

Follow all the action in real time with posts from the Panthers and team writer.
news

Rapid Reactions: Something to celebrate

The Panthers beat the Falcons 9-7 Sunday in a monsoon, giving them something to enjoy in a season gone wrong on many levels.
news

Inactives: Only four receivers up for Falcons game

Both Terrace Marshall Jr. and Mike Strachan are among the inactives this week, a list impacted by both injuries and illnesses.
news

Week 15 Game Preview: Panthers vs. Falcons

Here are the facts and figures you need to know before the Panthers play the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
news

Five things to watch against the Falcons: An O-line kind of day

Between the rain and the way the Panthers have been running the ball lately, Sunday's game against the Falcons is set up to be a big one for left tackle Ikem Ekwonu and friends.
news

Hayden Hurst, Justin McCray placed on injured reserve

The veteran tight end suffered a concussion in Week 10 against the Bears and remains in the concussion protocol.
news

Week 15 Friday Injury Report: Brian Burns questionable

The Panthers ruled three players out this week, and are battling a seasonal illness which has four players listed as questionable, among the other injury concerns.
news

Chuba Hubbard's sudden star turn came from everyday work

The running back wasn't a great pass-catcher early in his career. So he went about fixing that in a time-tested way, by working on his weaknesses meticulously, every day.
Advertising