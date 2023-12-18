Defense finally gets the needed takeaways

"Again, we want to play together, so (when) the defense makes a big play like that (Woods pass interception), going through our mind is, 'Let's go capitalize,'" Panthers quarterback Bryce Young said. "Obviously getting a red zone turnover, that's huge. (The) defense has been playing lights-out, doing a great job. Then they gave us an opportunity like that, and we want to capitalize. That's really our mindset."

Interim Panthers head coach Chris Tabor said he watched the Avocados From Mexico Cure Bowl on Saturday in Orlando, Fla., that saw Appalachian State and Miami, Ohio, combine for 13 total fumbles in a 13-9 victory played during the same rainy weather system that came through Charlotte.

It gave him some idea of what Sunday might be like.

As the final whistle sounded, the teams combined for five fumbles, with Atlanta recovering two of their three fumbles and the Panthers recovering both of their fumbles.