Ask The Old Guy: It beats the alternative

Hey Darin, I hope you and your family are well. I was born and raised in Trinity, NC, and after 26 years in the U.S. Navy, my wife and I settled in Tucson. I am a passionate Panthers fan, and I get the NFL Sunday Ticket every year just so I can catch our games. The team is in chaos! What premier head coaching candidate would want to come here? We have no first-round pick, we may have a new GM, we are invested in a QB the new head coach didn't draft, and many of our "core" either haven't done well (Ikem Ekwonu) or can't stay on the field (Horn), and our premier pass rusher may not be under contract. Our owner has an itchy trigger finger regarding job security, doesn't hire the interim head coach who went .500, which was the best 12-game record since he bought the team (Steve Wilks), and seems to be playing GM and coach himself. I will say Scott Fitterer may have had some questionable draft picks; he has done a masterful job in managing our salary cap. I firmly disagree with going into the process with a predetermined set of skills outside of their ability to lead and communicate their vision and identity for the team. Does David Tepper not have anyone who provides an alternative opinion? As a retired Senior Chief, I would apply for that job! Keep Pounding! — Scott, Tucson, AZ

You're hired.

Again, we'll go back to the top and start by saying I'm never going to tell you that down is up or bad is good. The results speak for themselves.

But there's also a difference in what we know about this and what we feel. When a team gets sideways the way this one has, there are a lot more feels. And those feelings have caused some things to become exaggerated to comical proportions.

I'm willing to bet they find a coach. I have no idea who it will be, but the notion that no one will want this job is untrue. The number of teams that would have drafted Young first overall last year is at least in the high 20s, if not the 30s. If anyone tells you differently, they're lying to you, and sadly, lying to people in exchange for money is more lucrative than it ought to be.

Presumably, that new coach will certainly be someone who believes Young is worth working with. He will walk in the door with a more stable football operation than existed here previously, from the weight room to the athletic training staff and sports science and cafeteria to a scouting operation that is deeper in human talent and modernized in a way it wasn't before. Also, an ascending star in Derrick Brown who is also one of your hardest workers.

Obviously, some of those things could change. And nobody wants to hear about cutting-edge sports science equipment when the record is what it is. But turning this into an irredeemable grease fire is just pushing people's emotional buttons for attention, and people do it because it works. (That's part of the reason I try to leave my feelings out of my football and also spend less time on social media than I ever have.)

Is the situation ideal? It is not. But they have a quarterback people like under a cheap rookie contract, a sufficient amount of cap space to have a busy offseason, a solid base of defensive talent, and premier (i.e. expensive-to-fill) positions like pass-rusher, impact defensive tackle, cornerback, left tackle and quarterback filled by players they've drafted. Ekwonu is still good at football when used correctly, and so is Horn when he's healthy, but people get mad when things go poorly, and the collateral damage doesn't always make sense.