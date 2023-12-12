Ask The Old Guy: Hard to see the next steps

------------------------------------------------------

Howdy Darin, with another season down the proverbial pooper, I have been reflecting on Panther seasons of yesteryear that were doomed to a similar crapper. Do you have any good stories from seasons lost that everyone would like to forget about? The 1-15 2001 Panthers were so bad that friends and family would give away tickets to any poor soul who would take them, which, of course, allowed my father to take his 8-year-old son to go see his first Carolina Panthers game back on a brisk October day. Chris Weinke threw for a respectable 76 yards as he dueled the colorblind (supposedly, that's what my dad said from his days in Tampa Bay) Vinny Testaverde and the Jets. A real pillow fight of a game riddled with interceptions and punts, but I was able to witness the unreal punting power of Todd Sauerbraun as he consistently flipped the field for our defense that day. It was inspiring to see a man launch a ball with his foot that far as the rest of the fans jostled to the bathroom and concessions for more stale nachos. He would simply jog back to the sideline and get a low five from John Fox as he tried his best to chew through an entire pack of gum in one game. Although the Panthers' defense that day caused four turnovers, our anemic offense couldn't muster more than 12 points, and we sadly lost by one point. However, I left that stadium that day as a Panthers fan for life.

So please, distract us with a story that reminds us why we are Panthers fans during these tough seasons. Maybe a Brian St. Pierre story or something. — Paul, Wilmington, NC

Well, I could say 2001 led to 2003, and 2010 led to Cam Newton, but no one knows what the future holds.

I maintain that this isn't as bad as 2001 and 2010 because during those years, there was no way of knowing that the quarterback of the future was ever coming. Bryce Young is a work in progress, but I feel OK suggesting he's neither Chris Weinke nor Jimmy Clausen.

But I also admire your recall of a magnificent game featuring a future Panthers legend in Vinny Testaverde. The colorblind story is true, though that didn't explain the three picks he threw that day. Paul, your first game turned on a missed extra point by John Kasay, and that practically never happened. (He was 587-of-598 on PATs in 20 years; lightning strikes the same place twice more often than Kasay missed extra points).

I'm not a jukebox, but I do love a good Brian St. Pierre story, and since Paul was courteous, I suppose I can oblige.

No one imagined when the Panthers signed him in November 2010 that he was going to start. No one imagined he was going to play at all. But it was a complicated year, and John Fox was determined not to play rookie Tony Pike. It was a principle thing for John, who was trying to prove a point. So St. Pierre goes from changing diapers on a Monday to practicing on Wednesday prior to the Ravens game.

But the strange part is that he wasn't doing individual drills, holding a clipboard, or getting ready to be a backup that week. He was working with the ones on that Wednesday morning. This was a surprise to many people, including St. Pierre's agent, who may or may not have gotten a call from a certain reporter on the side of the practice field as it was happening.

"He's doing what?" the agent replied, in a tone of surprise tinged with horror.