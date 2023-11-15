Rookie blues: How Bryce Young's first year seems familiar to those who were around Peyton Manning's

To begin with, and to be clear, none of this means Young is going to turn into Manning and eventually become a first-ballot Hall of Famer, a two-time Super Bowl champion, a five-time league MVP, or a 10-time All-Pro.

It doesn't even mean Young will eventually be good.

What it means is that what's happening to him now, with the Panthers in a 1-8 funk, with other quarterbacks from his draft class surpassing his body of work, with new questions arising every day, is not determinative either.

After his first eight starts in the NFL, Young is 1-7, with a 62.8 completion percentage, eight touchdowns, seven interceptions, and a 75.9 passer rating.

Not great.

After his first eight starts in the NFL, Manning was 1-7, with a 55.2 completion percentage, 11 touchdowns, 16 interceptions, and a 64.5 passer rating.

Actually worse.

"It's just growing pains, man," Arians said. "Peyton had them, Troy (Aikman) had them, most of them have them. I mean, CJ Stroud doesn't seem to have them right now, but everyone else has them."

Stroud's presence and his early success have brought immediate attention and unfavorable comparisons to Young's struggles. But those with the benefit of time and perspective know that what happens this year will not determine Young's NFL trajectory because they've seen this play out before.

In 1998, as in 2023, the conventional wisdom entering the draft was clear. Manning, like Young, was widely considered the better prospect by most. There were some contrarians out there, but they were largely people looking for attention by indicating they preferred Leaf, like Stroud, who was bigger and sturdier but lacked the resume of the top guy in his class.

And in 1998, Leaf got a couple of wins early with the Chargers, and posted better numbers. The media landscape might not have been as reductive, as binary, as this-or-that as it is now, but there was still noise during that first month of the 1998 season.

"Well, number one, patience," Polian replied when asked the single key ingredient to surviving a rookie quarterback and helping him eventually thrive. "But back then, in '98, the world was very different than it is today. There was no instant media, no proliferation of media. There was very little shoulder programming on television, so there were far fewer under-informed voices to make instant judgments, right? So this is a very different world.

"Having said that, what Paul Brown called the eternal verities of the game don't change. It's still very difficult even for the most mature quarterback to come in the league and learn all the things there are to learn about being a pro quarterback and still function at a heightened level."

That Polian invokes Paul Brown (who only founded two entire teams and gave birth to many of the still-practiced concepts of the modern NFL) shows the kind of historical perspective he takes on topics like this one. He also has his own career to think back on, from building the Buffalo teams that went to four straight Super Bowls to being the inaugural GM of the Panthers, with pride in accomplishments and regrets about what went wrong at each stop.

But in 1998, he was certain Manning was his guy and never wavered.

"In Peyton's case, one of the things that led us to say he can play right away, or we wanted him to play right away, was because he played four years of college football and was from a football family," Polian said. "He grew up with the game was mature beyond his years anyway, as a personality, and even he struggled.

"In his case, it truly was a four-year process. I still think that's true. No quarterback, no matter how talented he is, is never really at the peak of his game until about mid-Year 3."

That meant it was going to take time, no matter the talent around him. Manning didn't walk into a bare cupboard. He had veteran running back Marshall Faulk behind him and a third-year receiver named Marvin Harrison alongside. The Colts defense, to put it kindly, was not a strength (29th in the league that year).