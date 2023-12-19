Steve Smith Sr. to be inducted in North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame

Smith, a member of the Panthers' Hall of Honor and a three-time Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist, started making memories from the first time he touched the ball here.

Returning the opening kickoff of his rookie season for a touchdown was a precursor of what was to come, as the former third-round pick became one of the most decorated players in NFL history.

He's eighth all-time in receiving yards (14,731) and 12th all-time in receptions (1,031).

Smith played 13 of his 16 seasons for the Panthers, and in 2005, he turned in one of the most incredible individual seasons the sport has ever seen.

That year, he won the NFL's triple crown by leading the league with 103 catches for 1,563 yards and 12 touchdowns. The fact he did it for a team that ran more than it passed (487 rushes, 449 pass attempts) made it that much more impressive.