Panthers waive defensive tackle Bravvion Roy

Jul 31, 2023 at 08:33 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
RosterMove_Wide (5)

SPARTANBURG — The Panthers are making a change on the defensive line.

The team waived defensive tackle Bravvion Roy Monday.

The former sixth-round pick from Baylor played in 45 games and started 15 in three seasons with the Panthers. With the change to a 3-4 defense this offseason, the Panthers brought in a number of newcomers with more familiarity in the scheme.

To replace him on the roster, they signed defensive lineman LaBryan Ray.

The Alabama product spent time with the Patriots last year and recently played in the XFL.

PHOTOS: Back Together Saturday

Check out photos from Panthers practice at Wofford's Gibbs Stadium.

Related Content

news

2023 Training Camp Observations: Day 4

Pads were on for the first time at this year's training camp. Brian Burns went face-to-face with Ikem Ekwonu, and Bryce Young continued to build chemistry with DJ Chark.

news

Training camp live practice updates: July 31

Follow the Panthers social posts for live updates from practice at training camp.

news

Older Panthers rookies coming to NFL "mature," "focused"

Some members of this year's rookie class are the same age as team veterans, such as Brian Burns and Derrick Brown. And there could be benefits to entering the NFL older.

news

2023 Training Camp Observations: Day 3

Amid all the attention given to the Panthers' retooled offense, the defense has been making its plays in training camp.

news

Legends roll out for Back Together Saturday

Former Panthers players continued to come back, and they were out in droves during the training camp practice in Gibbs Stadium.

news

Training camp live practice updates: July 29

Follow the Panthers social posts for live updates from practice at training camp.

news

Panthers add quarterback Jake Luton

The team added a fourth passer for training camp, since veteran Andy Dalton's likely to get limited work in the preseason games.

news

Brian Burns comes in at No. 54 on NFL's Top 100 player list

The outside linebacker continues to climb in the player-voted rankings while growing as a player and a leader.

news

How to watch Back Together Saturday practice

The annual event will be shown on television in the Charlotte area, and next week's Fan Fest presented by Daimler Truck North America will be broadcast throughout the region.

news

Laviska Shenault Jr. finding himself, gaining confidence from new staff

The Panthers' wide receiver could be a versatile weapon for Frank Reich's offense here, and he said he feels like the staff believes in his potential.

news

Panthers waive running back

The team waived rookie Tiyon Evans on Friday, leaving the roster at 89 heading into the weekend.

