Panthers waive defensive tackle Bravvion Roy

SPARTANBURG — The Panthers are making a change on the defensive line.
The team waived defensive tackle Bravvion Roy Monday.
The former sixth-round pick from Baylor played in 45 games and started 15 in three seasons with the Panthers. With the change to a 3-4 defense this offseason, the Panthers brought in a number of newcomers with more familiarity in the scheme.
To replace him on the roster, they signed defensive lineman LaBryan Ray.
The Alabama product spent time with the Patriots last year and recently played in the XFL.
