Stephen Sullivan shows flashes, on and off the field

Dec 21, 2023 at 09:37 AM
Richard Walker mug
Richard Walker
Stephen Sullivan
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

It'd be fair to say none of the Carolina Panthers expected the ongoing 2023-24 season to play out the way it has.

For tight end Stephen Sullivan, the unexpected nature of the season began from the outset as a hip injury put him on injured reserve for the first five games of the season.

But since returning to action, he's used new training techniques to help his pass-catching ability and has recently become a more frequent target for rookie quarterback Bryce Young.

During his rehabilitation time at the start of the season, he began a training drill where he wore what looked like a pair of high-end sunglasses but were actually designed to help his concentration. The Senaptec glasses flash lights back at him at various time intervals, creating a strobe light effect. He usually heads out early to practice early each day, where strength and conditioning assistant Thomas Barbeau gently tosses balls to him — including from over his shoulder and behind, and Sullivan has to actively concentrate on the act of finding the ball, tracking it, and securing it.

Related Links

"So there's these eyeglasses where it trains your eye on catching the ball," Sullivan said. "At first, I started off catching a tennis ball, and then I moved forward to a football."

Sullivan credits strength and conditioning intern Matthew Luxenberg with providing him with the initial idea for the drills.

"He put the word in my ear," Sullivan said. "He told me he used it with some guys that he trained with. It's kind of helped me track the ball and slow it down a little bit."

A college national championship-winner at LSU in 2019, Sullivan has slowly gained playing time in the NFL after being a seventh-round draft pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2020.

He played in one game for the Seahawks in 2020 before he signed a futures contract with the Panthers on Feb. 3, 2021.

In the 2021 season for Carolina, he played in three games with no catches. In 2022, he had two catches for 46 yards in 14 games.

This season, after missing the first five games and the ninth game (with a shoulder injury), Sullivan has caught nine passes (of 15 targets) for 104 yards in his eight games.

After he was inactive for the game at Chicago, the 6-foot-5, 245-pounder has been featured more and more in the passing game. He's had four catches (of nine targets) in the last five games.

"Sully has a great skill set," interim Panthers head coach Chris Tabor said. "He's a tall, long, rangy player that can run. Kind of almost a wide receiver skill set in a tight end's body.

"He's really improving each week and I look for him to continue to do more."

Stephen Sullivan
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

In the 9-7 home win over Atlanta that improved the team's record to 2-12, Sullivan's had one catch for 14 yards on a third-and-7 play of a 12-play, 60-drive that ended in the first of Eddy Piñeiro's three field goals - and cut Atlanta's lead to 7-3 just before halftime.

That continued a streak of productive plays for the tight end. Other than in the Colts game when he had four receptions, all of his receptions have led to first-down conversions (including a fourth down and three-thirds), and all of those first downs have led to Panthers scoring drives.

He may not be working in volume, but his catches have tended to matter.

"I think, right now, we've got to continue to keep playing for each other and stick together and just try to finish this thing out," Sullivan said. "Nobody expected this season to go the way it has gone.

"But, at the end of the day, we've got to continue coming to work, try to get better and keep working for each other and finish the season strong."

PHOTOS: Panthers practice | 12/20

View photos from the Panthers' practice on Wednesday.

231220 WK 16 Practice 1-007
1 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-165
2 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-167
3 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-162
4 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-163
5 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-158
6 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-160
7 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-155
8 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-145
9 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-156
10 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-143
11 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-153
12 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-144
13 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-140
14 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-137
15 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-130
16 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-129
17 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-124
18 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-119
19 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-115
20 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-112
21 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-108
22 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-103
23 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-086
24 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-101
25 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-038
26 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-082
27 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-032
28 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-035
29 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-054
30 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-063
31 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-043
32 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-051
33 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-060
34 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-052
35 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-020
36 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-056
37 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-031
38 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-015
39 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-097
40 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-090
41 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-093
42 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-012
43 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-023
44 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-089
45 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-003
46 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-076
47 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-067
48 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-062
49 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-005
50 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Notebook: Bryce Young bringing some hoop moves to field

The quarterback said there's some carryover from his basketball background to some recent runs. Plus, more from Wednesday's practice and press conferences.
news

Week 16 Wednesday Injury Report: Sick bay

They were running short on outside linebackers in practice Wednesday, as Brian Burns led a long list of players out with illnesses
news

Eddy Piñeiro named NFC special teams player of the week

The kicker hit his second walk-off field goal of the season in Sunday's win over the Falcons, but didn't get a piggyback ride this time.
news

Know Your Foe: Green Bay Packers

The Panthers play the Packers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Here's what to know about them.
news

Linebacker Claudin Cherelus designated to return from IR

The rookie linebacker, a key special teams player, became the seventh player designated to come back from injured reserve this season, leaving one spot remaining.
news

Ask The Old Guy: It beats the alternative

Make no mistake, all the big-picture problems remain. But winning a game, any game, felt good for a football team and the hard-cores that sat out in a monsoon to watch it. 
news

Veteran outside linebacker Justin Houston released

The 34-year-old asked for his release and it was granted, allowing him to potentially join another team before the end of the regular season.
news

Steve Smith Sr. to be inducted in North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame

The Panthers Hall of Honor wide receiver will be honored as part of the Class of 2024 during the event at the Charlotte Convention Center next May.
news

Monday Brew: Run defense stands out against Falcons

The Panthers shut down what had been a productive Atlanta rushing attack, on a day when that was a point of emphasis. Plus more of the aftermath of Sunday's win.
news

Little things can make big differences in a win

The Panthers played for the tiniest of edges in the kicking game Sunday, from wind direction or unconventional kickers, and it paid off for interim coach Chris Tabor for his first win. 
news

Snap Counts: Week 15 vs. Atlanta

Take a look at the usage of the Panthers players in the home win Sunday against the Falcons.
Advertising