Stephen Sullivan shows flashes, on and off the field

In the 9-7 home win over Atlanta that improved the team's record to 2-12, Sullivan's had one catch for 14 yards on a third-and-7 play of a 12-play, 60-drive that ended in the first of Eddy Piñeiro's three field goals - and cut Atlanta's lead to 7-3 just before halftime.

That continued a streak of productive plays for the tight end. Other than in the Colts game when he had four receptions, all of his receptions have led to first-down conversions (including a fourth down and three-thirds), and all of those first downs have led to Panthers scoring drives.

He may not be working in volume, but his catches have tended to matter.

"I think, right now, we've got to continue to keep playing for each other and stick together and just try to finish this thing out," Sullivan said. "Nobody expected this season to go the way it has gone.