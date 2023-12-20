Week 16 Wednesday Injury Report: Sick bay

CHARLOTTE — The younger outside linebackers who were left on the practice field Wednesday were practically getting individual attention since the top of the depth chart was all out.
Brian Burns (illness), Yetur Gross-Matos (knee), and Marquis Haynes Sr. (illness) were all held out of practice.
That left DJ Johnson, Amaré Barno, and Eku Leota as the last men standing at the position.
The seasonal bug has made its way through the locker room of late (it hit the defensive backs hard last week), and five total players had the designation on Wednesday's report.
Other than those two outside linebackers, Tommy Tremble, Xavier Woods, and David Sharpe were listed as limited with the illness. Sharpe missed Sunday's game after being a late add to the report.
(If you're reading this injury report, it might be helpful to go ahead and hit the hand sanitizer now, just to be on the safe side.)
Right tackle Taylor Moton (knee), cornerback Troy Hill, and wide receiver Adam Thielen were getting their traditional veteran rest days, though Thielen was listed as limited.
Sam Franklin Jr. (quadriceps), Ian Thomas (ankle), and Claudin Cherelus (knee) were limited participants with actual injuries.
For Thomas, it was his first day back on the practice field after he was injured two weeks ago in New Orleans. Cherelus was just activated to practice Wednesday after being designated to return from IR.
