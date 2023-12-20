Week 16 Wednesday Injury Report: Sick bay

The seasonal bug has made its way through the locker room of late (it hit the defensive backs hard last week), and five total players had the designation on Wednesday's report.

Other than those two outside linebackers, Tommy Tremble, Xavier Woods, and David Sharpe were listed as limited with the illness. Sharpe missed Sunday's game after being a late add to the report.

(If you're reading this injury report, it might be helpful to go ahead and hit the hand sanitizer now, just to be on the safe side.)

Right tackle Taylor Moton (knee), cornerback Troy Hill, and wide receiver Adam Thielen were getting their traditional veteran rest days, though Thielen was listed as limited.