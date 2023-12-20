Notebook: Bryce Young bringing some hoop moves to field

— Speaking of cold, interim head coach Chris Tabor doesn't have to spend as much time worrying about the weather as he did last week.

Asked Wednesday if he had seen the Sunday forecast, he immediately fired back: "63, partly cloudy, light winds, light and variable."

So, yes.

The other kind of cold was more of a concern, as the seasonal illness that has rolled through the locker room had five players on the injury report Wednesday and others dealing with symptoms.

Tabor said they're taking a lot of common sense precautions and trying to keep sick guys away from others, but at the rate it's passed through the group, he knows there's only so much he can do. Last week, the defensive back room was hit pretty hard, and this week, it appears the linebackers are next since Brian Burns and Marquis Haynes Sr. were held out of practice Wednesday.

"Yeah, I know it hit a little bit there," Tabor said. "And selfishly kind of, it's better that it's the beginning of the week because it kind of seems like it's taken a couple of days for everybody. So I think, I think we'll end up being fine there, but still same precautions that we talked a little bit about, you know, some social distancing, some wash your hands, cover up, if you want a mask, mask, we're doing all that."

Of course, coaches like to plan for everything and will invoke a next-man-up mentality whenever they can, but Tabor's also aware there's no control over this one. Last week, backup tackle David Sharpe was a late scratch on Sunday when he turned up ill, so they're used to making last-minute adjustments.