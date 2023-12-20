Notebook: Bryce Young bringing some hoop moves to field

Dec 20, 2023 at 05:06 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Bryce Young
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — Panthers quarterback Bryce Young probably watches more basketball than he's played lately, but he laughed when asked about some recent improvisational plays he's made with his feet.

Asked about some of his recent scrambles, including a few that included some hardwood head fakes, he laughed.

"I'd like to think there's some carryover that helps me justify playing basketball when I can," Young said Wednesday. "But yeah, I think there's some carryover."

Young has had some effective runs lately, picking up the first down he punctuated with a bit of Cam-esque flair Sunday. Last week against the Saints, he had three carries for 40 yards, including a 21-yard scamper and another run where he juked linebacker Demario Davis off his feet.

Related Links

"Hopefully," Young said with a grin when asked if he might have more such plays up his sleeve. "Just trying to have fun out there, and sometimes just some emotion comes out."

He's never going to be a significant threat to run often for the obvious reasons, but he said he's gradually becoming more comfortable getting down at the ends of runs without putting himself in additional peril.

"I'd like to hope so," he said when asked if his slides were improving. "I don't think it's a whole lot better. I feel like I've taken some baby steps; definitely better than college, but I wouldn't put myself as a star student yet. We're growing, a work in progress."

As far as watching basketball, he took a break Tuesday night to attend the Jumpman Classic at the Spectrum Center and was impressed with Michigan guard Dug McDaniel, who had 33 points in the double-overtime loss to Florida.

"I didn't know his name, but he was nice," Young said. "I kind of ended up rooting for Michigan because of that. He was cold, he was super-nice."

— Speaking of cold, interim head coach Chris Tabor doesn't have to spend as much time worrying about the weather as he did last week.

Asked Wednesday if he had seen the Sunday forecast, he immediately fired back: "63, partly cloudy, light winds, light and variable."

So, yes.

The other kind of cold was more of a concern, as the seasonal illness that has rolled through the locker room had five players on the injury report Wednesday and others dealing with symptoms.

Tabor said they're taking a lot of common sense precautions and trying to keep sick guys away from others, but at the rate it's passed through the group, he knows there's only so much he can do. Last week, the defensive back room was hit pretty hard, and this week, it appears the linebackers are next since Brian Burns and Marquis Haynes Sr. were held out of practice Wednesday.

"Yeah, I know it hit a little bit there," Tabor said. "And selfishly kind of, it's better that it's the beginning of the week because it kind of seems like it's taken a couple of days for everybody. So I think, I think we'll end up being fine there, but still same precautions that we talked a little bit about, you know, some social distancing, some wash your hands, cover up, if you want a mask, mask, we're doing all that."

Of course, coaches like to plan for everything and will invoke a next-man-up mentality whenever they can, but Tabor's also aware there's no control over this one. Last week, backup tackle David Sharpe was a late scratch on Sunday when he turned up ill, so they're used to making last-minute adjustments.

"Well, it just happens when you get here to the stadium," he said. "Because a guy might look healthy the night before in meetings and then show up to the stadium and he doesn't feel real well and then you have to diagnose; can he go, and how bad is it and, and those type of things and then we'll always do what's best for the player."

— Locker rooms are notoriously tough rooms for anyone wanting praise.

So Tabor was very matter-of-fact when asked about kicker Eddy Piñeiro winning the NFC special teams player of the week for his walk-off winner against the Falcons, saying they mentioned it in the team meeting and kept it moving.

"No, we just posted it, and that was about it," he said with a shrug. "You know, now go out and work and make your kicks and go through the Wednesday deal. We didn't do anything special. You're only as good as your next kick. So we'll stay with those parameters.

"It's just how it is. I mean, I remember last year when he missed Atlanta; we kept talking about the Atlanta game after he had made so many kicks. So that's why I wanted to just emphasize you're only as good as your next kick."

— Tabor's ability to deadpan any situation was also on display when he was asked about the team not scoring any first-half touchdowns in the last seven games and what he might change to correct that.

"We're gonna get that ball across the goal line," he replied.

You can't argue with logic like that.

PHOTOS: Panthers practice | 12/20

View photos from the Panthers' practice on Wednesday.

231220 WK 16 Practice 1-007
1 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-165
2 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-167
3 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-162
4 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-163
5 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-158
6 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-160
7 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-155
8 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-145
9 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-156
10 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-143
11 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-153
12 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-144
13 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-140
14 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-137
15 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-130
16 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-129
17 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-124
18 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-119
19 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-115
20 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-112
21 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-108
22 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-103
23 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-086
24 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-101
25 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-038
26 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-082
27 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-032
28 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-035
29 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-054
30 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-063
31 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-043
32 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-051
33 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-060
34 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-052
35 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-020
36 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-056
37 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-031
38 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-015
39 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-097
40 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-090
41 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-093
42 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-012
43 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-023
44 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-089
45 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-003
46 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-076
47 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-067
48 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-062
49 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231220 WK 16 Practice 1-005
50 / 50
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Week 16 Wednesday Injury Report: Sick bay

They were running short on outside linebackers in practice Wednesday, as Brian Burns led a long list of players out with illnesses
news

Eddy Piñeiro named NFC special teams player of the week

The kicker hit his second walk-off field goal of the season in Sunday's win over the Falcons, but didn't get a piggyback ride this time.
news

Know Your Foe: Green Bay Packers

The Panthers play the Packers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Here's what to know about them.
news

Linebacker Claudin Cherelus designated to return from IR

The rookie linebacker, a key special teams player, became the seventh player designated to come back from injured reserve this season, leaving one spot remaining.
news

Ask The Old Guy: It beats the alternative

Make no mistake, all the big-picture problems remain. But winning a game, any game, felt good for a football team and the hard-cores that sat out in a monsoon to watch it. 
news

Veteran outside linebacker Justin Houston released

The 34-year-old asked for his release and it was granted, allowing him to potentially join another team before the end of the regular season.
news

Steve Smith Sr. to be inducted in North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame

The Panthers Hall of Honor wide receiver will be honored as part of the Class of 2024 during the event at the Charlotte Convention Center next May.
news

Monday Brew: Run defense stands out against Falcons

The Panthers shut down what had been a productive Atlanta rushing attack, on a day when that was a point of emphasis. Plus more of the aftermath of Sunday's win.
news

Little things can make big differences in a win

The Panthers played for the tiniest of edges in the kicking game Sunday, from wind direction or unconventional kickers, and it paid off for interim coach Chris Tabor for his first win. 
news

Snap Counts: Week 15 vs. Atlanta

Take a look at the usage of the Panthers players in the home win Sunday against the Falcons.
news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers vs. Falcons

Check out the stats and superlatives from the Panthers' Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons
Advertising