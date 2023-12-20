Know Your Foe: Green Bay Packers

Dirty Yards Get the Yards

The Packers have been missing Christian Watson the past two weeks, taking away much of their deep threat ability. Without that facet of the offense, quarterback Jordan Love and company have instead turned to an intermediate passing game that is dependent on hard fought yards after the catch, turning short gains into those explosive plays.

Week-to-week, the face of those dirty yards can change, but in recent weeks, it has become a pair of rookies that are the face of the effort. Receiver Dontayvion Wicks and tight end Tucker Kraft, both stepping up in the face of injuries to their respective teammates (Watson for Wicks, and Luke Musgrave for Kraft) have proven willing to carry defenders, hurdle defenders and push defenders out of the way when necessary.