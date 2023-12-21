How to watch, listen and live stream: Carolina vs. Green Bay

Dec 21, 2023 at 02:49 PM
headshot3[42] copy
Mike Duffy
HowToWatch_Thumbnail (12)

CHARLOTTE - On Sunday, December 24, the Panthers take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 16 of the NFL regular season at 1:00 p.m. EST. The game will air on FOX.

The game will air in select regions around the country. Fans can also stream the game in the broadcast regions through NFL+.

See below for the broadcast map, courtesy of 506sports, and more ways to watch:

Screenshot 2023-12-21 at 2.48.06 PM

WATCH ON TV

TELEVISION BROADCAST IN MARKET: Panthers fans can watch on their local FOX affiliate station if they are in the above area featured in yellow on the broadcast map. Fans in Charlotte can watch on WJZY.

On The Call: Chris Myers, Robert Smith

| MORE WAYS TO WATCH |

TELEVISION BROADCAST OUT OF MARKET: Watch live out-of-market games on YouTubeTV's NFL Sunday Ticket. Click here for more information on Sunday Ticket.

WATCH ON MOBILE/APP

Fans can watch live out-of-market games on mobile devices through NFL+. Click here for more information on how to sign up for NFL+ and access on your device with a free seven-day trial.

NFL_PLUS_Cluc_1920X1080_2Line

Sign up for NFL+

Watch out of market pre-season games and stream regular season games on your phone through NFL+. Click here for a free 7-day trial.

LISTEN LIVE

LOCAL RADIO BROADCAST: 99.7 FM The Fox in Charlotte market, click here for a full list of affiliate stations.

On The Call: Anish Shroff, Luke Kuechly, and Jim Szoke

The Panthers Radio Network will begin airing three hours before the game and feature an hour of post-game coverage.

Click here to listen to the radio broadcast live online on your desktop nationwide or in the local Carolina market on mobile devices, starting at 1:00 p.m. EST on Sunday. The Spanish broadcast can be heard here starting at 3:30 p.m. EST.

APP & SOCIAL MEDIA

Follow the Panthers for live updates, highlights, and complete coverage during and after the game.

Related Content

news

Notebook: Defense looking to improve on impressive run

After a strong showing against the Falcons, they're looking for more. Plus, more from the locker room and coordinators, including how to stay safe at a holiday party.
news

Week 16 Thursday Injury Report: Tight ends bouncing back

Ian Thomas practiced for the second straight day on a limited basis after missing last week's game, getting them a little closer to a depth chart there.
news

Stephen Sullivan shows flashes, on and off the field

The tight end has adopted a unique training routine with a special set of glasses, which he credits with helping him develop as a receiver.
news

Notebook: Bryce Young bringing some hoop moves to field

The quarterback said there's some carryover from his basketball background to some recent runs. Plus, more from Wednesday's practice and press conferences.
news

Week 16 Wednesday Injury Report: Sick bay

They were running short on outside linebackers in practice Wednesday, as Brian Burns led a long list of players out with illnesses
news

Eddy Piñeiro named NFC special teams player of the week

The kicker hit his second walk-off field goal of the season in Sunday's win over the Falcons, but didn't get a piggyback ride this time.
news

Know Your Foe: Green Bay Packers

The Panthers play the Packers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Here's what to know about them.
news

Linebacker Claudin Cherelus designated to return from IR

The rookie linebacker, a key special teams player, became the seventh player designated to come back from injured reserve this season, leaving one spot remaining.
news

Ask The Old Guy: It beats the alternative

Make no mistake, all the big-picture problems remain. But winning a game, any game, felt good for a football team and the hard-cores that sat out in a monsoon to watch it. 
news

Veteran outside linebacker Justin Houston released

The 34-year-old asked for his release and it was granted, allowing him to potentially join another team before the end of the regular season.
news

Steve Smith Sr. to be inducted in North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame

The Panthers Hall of Honor wide receiver will be honored as part of the Class of 2024 during the event at the Charlotte Convention Center next May.
Advertising