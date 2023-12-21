Notebook: Defense looking to improve on impressive run

— With Corbett's injury, among many others, plenty of linemen have gotten to play this year for the Panthers.

For rookie J.D. DiRenzo, last week provided an opportunity for him to appear in his first game after he was elevated from the practice squad to get some snaps. He found out last Tuesday that was likely to be the case, but his parents (Wayne and Anne DiRenzo) had already made plans to fly from New Jersey to Charlotte to see him, so their first chance to see him play was made memorable by the monsoon he was playing in.

"I found out I was active, and it was their first game of the year that they've been to, so it's a crazy coincidence that the first game they come to is the first game I'm active," DiRenzo said. "They weren't going to miss out on that. They had their ponchos, and they were out there all game."

They might have come to Charlotte for a visit sooner, but his dad's coming off knee replacement surgery himself, so he was on injured reserve and unable to travel for a bit. And they've headed back home already for what DiRenzo described as "a big Italian family party that they host."

So even though he played a grand total of four snaps as an extra blocker, the setting and the scene and his family in attendance made it a special day for the undrafted rookie.

He said offensive line coach James Campen always encourages the entire room, even the practice squad, to be ready at a moment's notice anyway (you never know where the illness is going to hit next), but since he knew it was coming, he focused on details as small as hydration and rest the night before the game to be ready.

"It was a great feeling knowing that the front office and coaching staff and coach Campen trust me enough to activate me and put me in those in-game situations. There's one even in the fourth quarter on that final drive, I got in a play there. So it was just really, really fun to get out there finally after being on the practice squad for a while.