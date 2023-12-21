Week 16 Thursday Injury Report: Tight ends bouncing back

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are getting closer to normal at tight end, though they're still missing their outside linebackers because of a seasonal illness.
Blocking tight end Ian Thomas (ankle) practiced for the second straight day on a limited basis, opening the door for him to come back after missing last week's game.
They were down to just two tight ends last week, with Tommy Tremble (illness) and Stephen Sullivan (shoulder). Tremble was limited, but Sullivan was full for the second straight day.
The Panthers were still without Brian Burns, Yetur Gross-Matos, and Marquis Haynes Sr. (back), all out with the illness.
They were the only three players who did not practice at all Thursday.
Five other players were listed as limited on Thursday, including Xavier Woods (illness), David Sharpe (illness), Taylor Moton (knee), Sam Franklin Jr. (quadriceps), and Claudin Cherelus.
Cherelus was designated to return from IR this week, but hasn't been added back to the 53-man roster.
View photos from the Panthers' practice on Wednesday.