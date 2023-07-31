Panthers agree to terms with Nick Thurman

SPARTANBURG — The Panthers continued to add to the defensive line Monday.

The team has agreed to terms with veteran defensive end Nick Thurman.

Thurman, originally an undrafted rookie with the Texans from the University of Houston, spent three years with the Patriots. He has also spent time with the Falcons and Jaguars. He's played in eight career games.

The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder has the kind of length the Panthers are looking for in the transition to a 3-4 defense.

Earlier Monday, they signed defensive end LaBryan Ray and waived defensive tackle Bravvion Roy.