Panthers agree to terms with Deion Jones

SPARTANBURG — The Panthers added some experienced depth to their linebacker room, adding to a group that has performed well so far in camp.

The team has agreed to terms with veteran linebacker Deion Jones after a workout Monday afternoon. The corresponding move hasn't been made, but they'll need one since the roster is at 90.

The 28-year-old Jones was originally a second-round pick of the Falcons in 2016 and finished third in defensive rookie of the year voting. He made the Pro Bowl in 2017.

The Falcons put him on IR coming out of camp last year and then traded him to the Browns, who activated him, and he played 11 games, starting five.