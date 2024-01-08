Snap Counts: Week 18 vs. Tampa Bay

CHARLOTTE — View the snap counts and playtime percentages for the Panthers against the Buccaneers in Week 18 of the regular season.

Table inside Article
Player Offensive snaps Special teams snaps
Gabe Jackson 52 (100%) 1 (5%)
Ikem Ekwonu 52 (100%) 1 (5%)
Nash Jensen 52 (100%) 1 (5%)
Taylor Moton 52 (100%) 1 (5%)
Bradley Bozeman 52 (100%)
Bryce Young 52 (100%)
Adam Thielen 48 (92%)
Terrace Marshall Jr. 48 (92%)
Tommy Tremble 44 (85%) 3 (15%)
Chuba Hubbard 42 (81%)
DJ Chark 34 (65%)
Ian Thomas 19 (37%) 7 (35%)
Ihmir Smith-Marsette 9 (17%) 7 (35%)
Miles Sanders 7 (13%)
Stephen Sullivan 5 (10%) 16 (80%)
Raheem Blackshear 3 (6%) 10 (50%)
JD DiRenzo 1 (2%) 1 (5%)
  • We've mentioned many times that the instability at guard was a big part of the story of the 2023 Panthers (playing seven dudes at left guard and eight at right guard is too many). It's frankly amazing that at the same time, center Bradley Bozeman and tackles Ikem Ekwonu and Taylor Moton played every single snap this season. If they could pair that with anything resembling continuity at guard in 2024, it would be a significant step for the progress of Bryce Young.
  • Tight end Tommy Tremble is on the verge of becoming an every-down player, hitting 85 percent of the snaps this week. Along with his close friend and draft classmate Chuba Hubbard, he's developed this year, and in a lost season, that counts for something.
Table inside Article
Player Defensive snaps Special teams snaps
Frankie Luvu 65 (100%) 3 (15%)
Vonn Bell 65 (100%)
Derrick Brown 64 (98%) 3 (15%)
Brian Burns 62 (95%) 3 (15%)
Xavier Woods 62 (95%)
Donte Jackson 60 (92%)
Yetur Gross-Matos 57 (88%) 3 (15%)
Jaycee Horn 56 (86%)
Shy Tuttle 29 (45%) 3 (15%)
Troy Hill 29 (45%)
DeShawn Williams 27 (42%)
Deion Jones 24 (37%)
Nick Thurman 23 (35%)
Jeremy Chinn 22 (34%) 19 (95%)
LaBryan Ray 21 (32%)
Kamu Grugier-Hill 20 (31%) 19 (95%)
CJ Henderson 8 (12%) 2 (10%)
Chris Wormley 6 (9%) 3 (15%)
DJ Johnson 5 (8%) 4 (20%)
Alex Cook 3 (5%) 16 (80%)
D'Shawn Jamison 3 (5%) 13 (65%)
Eku Leota 3 (5%) 10 (50%)
Sam Franklin 1 (2%) 19 (95%)
  • Speaking of developing, defensive tackle Derrick Brown played 89 percent of the defensive snaps this season, only missing one on Sunday. Brown breaking an NFL record for tackles by a defensive lineman in a season was impressive, doing it while playing nearly every snap at 340-ish pounds is even more noteworthy.
  • Outside linebacker Yetur Gross-Matos is the defensive version of Tremble and Hubbard. He was initially considered an odd fit in a 3-4 but flourished this year (career-high 4.5 sacks in 12 games) and will be an interesting player to watch in free agency.
Table inside Article
Player Special teams snaps
Jammie Robinson 18 (90%)
Tae Davis 16 (80%)
Johnny Hekker 7 (35%)
JJ Jansen 7 (35%)
Matthew Wright 2 (10%)
David Sharpe 1 (5%)
  • As we mentioned last week, when the offensive linemen only get one special teams snap, that's a bad thing, and Matthew Wright's field goal miss was their only opportunity. They should be blocking for more point-scoring opportunities in the real world. 
  • Continuing the theme of young players developing, guys such as D'Shawn Jamison and Jammie Robinson earned their reps on special teams this season. Every player wants a role on offense or defense, but finding a niche and maximizing it is how you stay in the NFL for a long time. 
  • Thanks for tuning into Snap Counts this season. Everyone who has read this far, this deep into a 2-15 year, deserves a pat on the back or something.

Panthers vs. Buccaneers | Game Action Gallery | January 7, 2024

View all the action from the Panthers' game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 18.

Advertising