Panthers tender contract to Raheem Blackshear

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are bringing back a returner who showed flashes last year, at a time when the league is considering changes to kickoff rules.

The team tendered a contract to exclusive rights free agent Raheem Blackshear on Monday, securing his rights for the coming season.

In two seasons, he's rushed 37 times for 123 yards and three touchdowns and has 16 catches for 138 yards.

Where he stood out was in the return game. He averaged 26.9 per kickoff return last year on 16 attempts (with a long of 52).