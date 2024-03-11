 Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers
Reports: Brian Burns traded to Giants for draft picks

Mar 11, 2024 at 06:58 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
CHARLOTTE — The Panthers want to build a stable foundation for the long haul, and sometimes that means making tough choices. 

According to multiple published reports, including from the NFL Network, the team traded pass-rusher Brian Burns to the New York Giants on Monday for two draft picks, including this year's second-rounder and a 2025 fifth-rounder.

The deal cannot be officially completed until Wednesday at 4 p.m., the start of the new league year.

The team had placed the franchise tag on Burns earlier this month and discussed a possible contract extension with his representatives at the combine. But those didn't lead to a deal, harkening back to last summer's efforts to secure him long-term. 

With the addition of the Giants picks, the Panthers now have seven overall selections in this year's draft, including the 33rd and 39th overall picks in a draft deep at several positions of need.

They also add another $24 million in cap space when Burns' tag value comes out the equation, which will be helpful in adding defensive reinforcements. Also Monday, there were reports that linebacker Frankie Luvu agreed to a deal with Washington.

Burns, the team's 2019 first-rounder, had 46.0 sacks in five seasons and went to two Pro Bowls.

