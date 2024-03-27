Panthers agree to terms with Sam Franklin Jr.

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers brought back one of their top special teams players Wednesday, agreeing to terms with safety Sam Franklin Jr. on a one-year deal.
Franklin has led the team in special teams tackles for the last two seasons and become recognized around the league as one of the top coverage players in the kicking game.
He's also stepped up and made some plays on defense in the past, including his 99-yard interception return for a touchdown last year against the Vikings.
He has started nine games in four seasons here, appearing in 64 games.
The Panthers signed veteran safety Jordan Fuller and also added safety Nick Scott in free agency.