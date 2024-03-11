Panthers re-sign long snapper JJ Jansen

CHARLOTTE — Make it 243, and counting.
The Panthers made sure to keep some stability and veteran leadership in their special teams room on Monday morning, signing long snapper JJ Jansen to another one-year deal.
Jansen's the oldest and longest-tenured player on the roster, which has been the case for a number of years.
The 38-year-old set the record for most games played in franchise history two years ago (passing his close friend and former kicker John Kasay) and has continued to build on that legacy, setting a new record each week.
He's tied for 73rd in league history in games played with 243 (tied with Bill Romanowski) and could move into the top 40 on the all-time chart, depending on what some other players do. Nick Lowery and Don Muhlbach are currently tied for 40th at 260, but there are three other players who were active last year who are between those two and Jansen (kicker Matt Prater's 54th with 250, tackle Jason Peters is 59th with 248, and defensive end Calais Campbell is 66th with 244).
Most importantly, he remains consistent at his job.
The Panthers traded for Jansen in 2009, and he's been here ever since, going to the Pro Bowl in 2013.
View photos of long snapper J.J. Jansen throughout his career in Carolina. Jansen came to Carolina in 2009 and is set to go down as the longest-tenured Panther in history.