 Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers
Advertising

Panthers re-sign long snapper JJ Jansen

Mar 11, 2024 at 09:56 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
IMG_6253

CHARLOTTE — Make it 243, and counting.

The Panthers made sure to keep some stability and veteran leadership in their special teams room on Monday morning, signing long snapper JJ Jansen to another one-year deal.

Jansen's the oldest and longest-tenured player on the roster, which has been the case for a number of years.

The 38-year-old set the record for most games played in franchise history two years ago (passing his close friend and former kicker John Kasay) and has continued to build on that legacy, setting a new record each week.

240311 JJ Jansen Resign-06
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

He's tied for 73rd in league history in games played with 243 (tied with Bill Romanowski) and could move into the top 40 on the all-time chart, depending on what some other players do. Nick Lowery and Don Muhlbach are currently tied for 40th at 260, but there are three other players who were active last year who are between those two and Jansen (kicker Matt Prater's 54th with 250, tackle Jason Peters is 59th with 248, and defensive end Calais Campbell is 66th with 244).

Most importantly, he remains consistent at his job. 

The Panthers traded for Jansen in 2009, and he's been here ever since, going to the Pro Bowl in 2013.

J.J. Jansen through the years

View photos of long snapper J.J. Jansen throughout his career in Carolina. Jansen came to Carolina in 2009 and is set to go down as the longest-tenured Panther in history.

Carolina Panthers against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 25, 2018.
1 / 54

Carolina Panthers against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 25, 2018.

Jacob Kupferman/Jacob Kupferman
E_5D4_8577
2 / 54
BRANDON TODD/BRANDON TODD
E_MKII7716
3 / 54
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MK2_1717
4 / 54
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
191212practice1_4
5 / 54
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
E_AE8I4749
6 / 54
Callena Williams/Carolina Panthers
191002practice_363
7 / 54
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
190726_186
8 / 54
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CAR_8289 (1)
9 / 54
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
CAR_6171
10 / 54
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.
11 / 54

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 29, 2013.
12 / 54

Carolina Panthers play against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 29, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
J.J Jansen and Michael Palardy celebrate with Graham Gano after his game-winning 63-yard field goal during the game against the Giants on Sun., Oct. 7, 2018.
13 / 54

J.J Jansen and Michael Palardy celebrate with Graham Gano after his game-winning 63-yard field goal during the game against the Giants on Sun., Oct. 7, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 25, 2018.
14 / 54

Carolina Panthers against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 25, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 6, 2015.
15 / 54

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 6, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 25, 2018.
16 / 54

Carolina Panthers against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 25, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
J.J. Jansen makes a tackle against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
17 / 54

J.J. Jansen makes a tackle against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
J.J. Jansen celebrates with Graham Gano after a game-winning field goal The Panthers against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2017.
18 / 54

J.J. Jansen celebrates with Graham Gano after a game-winning field goal The Panthers against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2017.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
MediaNightMMR04
19 / 54
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers against New Orleans Saints on November 17, 2016.
20 / 54

Carolina Panthers against New Orleans Saints on November 17, 2016.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
J.J. Jansen, John Kasay
21 / 54
Kent Smith
E_MK2_7765
22 / 54
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MK2_0385
23 / 54
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis)
24 / 54

Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis/Carolina Panthers
191222catatind_2119
25 / 54
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
J.J. Jansen
26 / 54
Kent Smith
E_MKII7615
27 / 54
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MK2_3720
28 / 54
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MK2_3920
29 / 54
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MK2_0109
30 / 54
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
J.J. Jansen
31 / 54
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MK3_3801
32 / 54
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis)
33 / 54

Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis/Carolina Panthers
J.J. Jansen, John Kasay, Jason Baker
34 / 54
Kent Smith
1D3_8384
35 / 54
Carolina Panthers
J.J. Jansen, Johnny Hekker, Eddy Pineiro
36 / 54
221016 Panthers at Rams-156
37 / 54
1CW18539
38 / 54
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-162
39 / 54
221120 Panthers at Ravens-600
40 / 54
Kenny Richmond
20220729_Practice3-018
41 / 54
KJ3_9339
42 / 54
J.J. Jansen
43 / 54
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221106 Panthers at Bengals-422
44 / 54
J.J. Jansen
45 / 54
AE7I6516
46 / 54
221120 Panthers at Ravens-881
47 / 54
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
1CW16197
48 / 54
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
220911 WK1_Cleveland Browns-210
49 / 54
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221120 Panthers at Ravens-290
50 / 54
Kenny Richmond
220925 WK 3 New Orleans Saints-770
51 / 54
Carolina Panthers
221110 Panthers vs Falcons-416
52 / 54
Carolina Panthers
220824 Practice 15-030
53 / 54
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
KJ2_4119
54 / 54
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Reports: Panthers add Seahawks guard Damien Lewis

The move for another big guard helps underscore the commitment to protect quarterback Bryce Young.
news

Reports: Brian Burns traded to Giants for draft picks

The Panthers will reportedly receive a second-round and a fifth-round pick from the Giants in exchange for the franchise-tagged pass-rusher.
news

Reports: Panthers agree to terms with guard Robert Hunt

The massive Dolphins guard will reportedly sign a five-year deal, to help stabilize the middle of the line in front of quarterback Bryce Young.
news

Panthers place franchise tag on Brian Burns

The move allows them to hang onto the 25-year-old pass-rusher, keeping him out of the free agent market which opens next week.
news

Panthers extend three, sign 11 practice squaders to future deals

They re-signed free agents-to-be Stephen Sullivan, LaBryan Ray, and Nick Thurman, and brought back running back return man Tarik Cohen.
news

Panthers add kicker Matthew Wright

The practice squad addition was with the team during training camp, and now gives them an option if Eddy Piñeiro isn't able to kick this week.
news

Wideout Jonathan Mingo placed on IR with foot injury

The second-round rookie finished his first season with 43 receptions for 418 yards, but will miss the final week of the season.
news

Panthers add guard Gabe Jackson to active roster, ahead of Jaguars game 

Veteran Gabe Jackson will head to Jacksonville on Sunday as part of the Panthers 53-man roster
news

Offensive lineman Ilm Manning added to active roster

The Panthers added a rookie offensive lineman off of San Francisco's practice squad on Thursday.
news

Amaré Barno placed on Injured Reserve, Tarik Cohen elevated to practice squad

The second-year linebacker will head to season ending IR with a knee injury. 
news

Linebacker Claudin Cherelus designated to return from IR

The rookie linebacker, a key special teams player, became the seventh player designated to come back from injured reserve this season, leaving one spot remaining.
Advertising