Panthers re-sign long snapper JJ Jansen

He's tied for 73rd in league history in games played with 243 (tied with Bill Romanowski) and could move into the top 40 on the all-time chart, depending on what some other players do. Nick Lowery and Don Muhlbach are currently tied for 40th at 260, but there are three other players who were active last year who are between those two and Jansen (kicker Matt Prater's 54th with 250, tackle Jason Peters is 59th with 248, and defensive end Calais Campbell is 66th with 244).