Ask The Old Guy: Oh, by the way, a new guy starts this week

------------------------------------------------------

Why did the Panthers let Matt Corral go? A fourth-rounder and solid backup number two in the future lost on waivers for nothing in return? I understand Andy Dalton is on the roster to help bring along Bryce Young, but he will be gone in a year or two, and we will have no young upcoming QB No. 2 as a backup. What do we do then, sign another retread? — Larry, Charlotte

For starters, I'm going to need a second here. This is a sentimental moment, and I like to hang onto old things (you should see my closet). So, pardon me if I get a little wistful about the possibility of the end of the Weekly Matt Corral Questions. It's been a good run, I think every Mailbag had one since he was drafted. For a guy who threw no regular-season passes here, he made a huge impact in terms of content.

More than anything, Corral was the victim of some bad timing. First, the injury last year at New England, which ended his rookie year, and then inheriting a new coach and a new quarterback his second year. There was a rule in place to allow teams to keep a third quarterback as a free active spot this season, but that quarterback has to be on the 53, and only about a third of the league took advantage of it. So the Panthers have a lot of company in keeping two.

Again, because I like to hang onto things that might become valuable in the future ("That's a perfectly good piece of rope." "I can wear those shoes to mow the grass." "I've got another couple days before I have to do something with that chicken in the refrigerator."), I'd have really tried to keep him. But when you've only got 53 spots, injuries complicate some things, and all the backups need to have a dedicated purpose (like Dalton) or play special teams, it's hard to keep all the things you want to keep.

So I get it. But it's still hard to watch him leave.

I could be mistaken, but I think he's got some degree of potential in the right kind of system. He gets the ball out quickly. He can run around and make things happen. Those are valuable traits. Plus, he took a kick in the gut to start his career, and I admire the way Matt went about his business afterward. He was dealt a bad hand but came in here every day with a smile and worked. I truly wish him the best of luck in New England and thank him for his months of dedicated service to this Mailbag.