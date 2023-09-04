Notebook: Frank Reich has "highest regard" for Brian Burns

CHARLOTTE — Panthers head coach Frank Reich said that outside linebacker ﻿Brian Burns﻿ was in the building and going through meetings but did not participate in Monday's walk-through because of a "personal matter."

That's the same language Reich used last Thursday when Burns watched practice in sweats from the sidelines. The team has been talking to Burns about a contract extension, but nothing has been finalized as the season approaches.

Reich has praised Burns' leadership all offseason, when he has been an active participant since recovering from an ankle procedure, and said Monday nothing that's happening now changes that view.

"I appreciate you asking that question because my view of Brian Burns doesn't diminish at all," Reich said. "I mean, we understand there's a business side to this thing we do, and I still respect and admire the way he's handled himself.

"So I have nothing but the highest regard for Brian Burns."

Burns didn't talk to reporters in the locker room Monday, stepping into the athletic training room as they approached. But teammates haven't noticed any differences.

"Same old Burns," outside linebacker ﻿Marquis Haynes Sr.﻿ said. Linebacker ﻿Shaq Thompson﻿ said he expected to see Burns on the practice field Wednesday, the first main day of preparation for the opener at Atlanta this weekend.

Reich said he's kept his focus there and, other than one conversation with Burns about the contract, has kept their interactions on football matters. Asked if he was concerned that Burns might not play this week, Reich said: "I think you have to prepare for all options."