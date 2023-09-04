Marquis Haynes placed on injured reserve

Sep 04, 2023 at 11:42 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Marquis Haynes Sr.
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers have another roster spot now, but one less veteran on defense.

The team placed outside linebacker ﻿Marquis Haynes Sr.﻿ on injured reserve Monday as he continues to deal with a back injury.

Haynes was held out of most of training camp with a back issue and returned to practice briefly once the team returned to Charlotte, but left again last week.

He was expected to be the top backup behind ﻿Brian Burns﻿ and ﻿Justin Houston﻿ this year, and this leaves them young at the position. ﻿Yetur Gross-Matos﻿, ﻿Amaré Barno﻿, and ﻿DJ Johnson﻿ will work in some combination behind the starters.

Haynes is coming off a career-best 5.0 sacks last year, along with 13 quarterback hits and seven tackles for loss. The 2018 fourth-round pick has 13.0 career sacks.

The Panthers now have 51 on the 53-man roster after tight end ﻿Stephen Sullivan﻿ went there last week. Haynes and Sullivan would be eligible to return after the first four weeks of the regular season.

TopCats: Panthers vs. Lions in the preseason

View TopCat photos from the final preseason matchup versus the Detroit Lions

230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-003
1 / 164
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-004
2 / 164
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-012
3 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-009
4 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-013
5 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-015
6 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-016
7 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-019
8 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-017
9 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-023
10 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-042
11 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-024
12 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-041
13 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-062
14 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-059
15 / 164
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-061
16 / 164
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-043
17 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-060
18 / 164
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-067
19 / 164
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-065
20 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-066
21 / 164
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-064
22 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-127
23 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-073
24 / 164
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-086
25 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-077
26 / 164
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-078
27 / 164
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-085
28 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-090
29 / 164
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-091
30 / 164
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-092
31 / 164
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-094
32 / 164
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-095
33 / 164
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-096
34 / 164
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-098
35 / 164
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-126
36 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-097
37 / 164
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-100
38 / 164
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-099
39 / 164
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-101
40 / 164
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-132
41 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-071
42 / 164
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-130
43 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-131
44 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-128
45 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-204
46 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-137
47 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-134
48 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-135
49 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-140
50 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-139
51 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-147
52 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-142
53 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-145
54 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-141
55 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-153
56 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-144
57 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-152
58 / 164
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-150
59 / 164
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-148
60 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-154
61 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-155
62 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-165
63 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-188
64 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-156
65 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-190
66 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-157
67 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-170
68 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-158
69 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-161
70 / 164
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-164
71 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-163
72 / 164
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-196
73 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-189
74 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-194
75 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-197
76 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-191
77 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-192
78 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-198
79 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-200
80 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-195
81 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-202
82 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-193
83 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-201
84 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-203
85 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-205
86 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-133
87 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-199
88 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-206
89 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-207
90 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-214
91 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-209
92 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-208
93 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-218
94 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-215
95 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-221
96 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-222
97 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-223
98 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-227
99 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-226
100 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-219
101 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-225
102 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-229
103 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-230
104 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-231
105 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-228
106 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-235
107 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-232
108 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-236
109 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-237
110 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-238
111 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-243
112 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-244
113 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-240
114 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-239
115 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-241
116 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-248
117 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-246
118 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-247
119 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-249
120 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-250
121 / 164
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-251
122 / 164
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-252
123 / 164
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-253
124 / 164
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-254
125 / 164
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-269
126 / 164
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-270
127 / 164
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-271
128 / 164
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-272
129 / 164
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-273
130 / 164
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-278
131 / 164
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-275
132 / 164
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-276
133 / 164
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-277
134 / 164
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-279
135 / 164
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-285
136 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-284
137 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-281
138 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-282
139 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-283
140 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-287
141 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-289
142 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-295
143 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-300
144 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-292
145 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-302
146 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-304
147 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-305
148 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-374
149 / 164
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-308
150 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-375
151 / 164
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-376
152 / 164
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-377
153 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-379
154 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-391
155 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-390
156 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-396
157 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-395
158 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-389
159 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-403
160 / 164
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-401
161 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-399
162 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-402
163 / 164
230825 Lions_PreseasonGame3_-407
164 / 164
LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO/LAURA_WOLFF_PHOTO
