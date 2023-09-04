Marquis Haynes placed on injured reserve

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers have another roster spot now, but one less veteran on defense.

The team placed outside linebacker ﻿Marquis Haynes Sr.﻿ on injured reserve Monday as he continues to deal with a back injury.

Haynes was held out of most of training camp with a back issue and returned to practice briefly once the team returned to Charlotte, but left again last week.

He was expected to be the top backup behind ﻿Brian Burns﻿ and ﻿Justin Houston﻿ this year, and this leaves them young at the position. ﻿Yetur Gross-Matos﻿, ﻿Amaré Barno﻿, and ﻿DJ Johnson﻿ will work in some combination behind the starters.

Haynes is coming off a career-best 5.0 sacks last year, along with 13 quarterback hits and seven tackles for loss. The 2018 fourth-round pick has 13.0 career sacks.