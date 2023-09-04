Marquis Haynes placed on injured reserve

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers have another roster spot now, but one less veteran on defense.
The team placed outside linebacker Marquis Haynes Sr. on injured reserve Monday as he continues to deal with a back injury.
Haynes was held out of most of training camp with a back issue and returned to practice briefly once the team returned to Charlotte, but left again last week.
He was expected to be the top backup behind Brian Burns and Justin Houston this year, and this leaves them young at the position. Yetur Gross-Matos, Amaré Barno, and DJ Johnson will work in some combination behind the starters.
Haynes is coming off a career-best 5.0 sacks last year, along with 13 quarterback hits and seven tackles for loss. The 2018 fourth-round pick has 13.0 career sacks.
The Panthers now have 51 on the 53-man roster after tight end Stephen Sullivan went there last week. Haynes and Sullivan would be eligible to return after the first four weeks of the regular season.
